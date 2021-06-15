Albert Batyrgaziev Won the European Olympic Qualification

From 4 to 8 June, Paris hosted a boxing qualification tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Let us remind you that the same tournament began last year in March in London, but was interrupted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian national team included seven men and five women. Among them is an athlete from Nizhnevartovsk, Albert Batyrgaziev , who has already received a personal ticket to the Olympic Games at last year's tournament in London.

Yesterday, the four-time champion of Russia Albert Batyrgaziev, performing in the weight category up to 57 kg, defeated the four-time champion of France Samuel Kistoharri by unanimous decision.

Thus, ten Russian boxers won licenses at the European qualification: Albert Batyrgaziev (up to 57 kg), Gabil Mamedov (up to 63 kg), Andrey Zamkova (up to 69 kg), Gleb Bakshi (up to 75 kg), Imam Khatayev (up to 81 kg ), Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (up to 91 kg), Ivan Veryasov (over 91 kg), Svetlana Soluyanova (up to 51 kg), Saadat Dalgatova (up to 69 kg) and Zenfira Magomedalieva (up to 75 kg). At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, boxing competitions will be held in eight weight categories for men and five for women.

Congratulations to Albert on the victory and good luck in the ring!