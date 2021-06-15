Lovari knocks out National Anthem at Celebrity Boxing’s Lamar Odom Vs.Aaron Carter Match in Atlantic City

The event, hosted by Law And Order SVU’s Ice-T and Coco, included a knockout from Lamar Odom to his opponent Aaron Carter, and a surprise deicision of a win for VH1 Love & Hip Hop’s Cisco Rosado over Grammy nominated rapper Peter Gunz. Other matches inccluded Wideneck Vs. Drew Mourney and boxing champion Tim Witherspoon against Hazel Roche. The event is now available to own/stream on FITE TV at https://www.fite.tv/watch/celebrity-boxing-odom-vs-carter/2p9ah/

Check out Lovari’s full performance of The National Anthem here: https://youtu.be/DMLgQ80ll00

###