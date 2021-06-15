Wooter Apparel Launches Automated Ordering Platform To Revolutionize Customized Sports Apparel Industry

The launch of Wooter Apparels automated ordering platform now provides athletes, coaches, teams, and leagues the chance to make and efficiently order customized jerseys and uniforms that stand out from the competition. Over the last seven years, Wooter Apparel has customized and created some pretty unique sublimated jerseys and uniforms for a long list of elite athletes, headlining entertainers, pro leagues, college squads, youth teams, and a variety of non-profit organizations all leaving their mark across sports. The long list ranges from the likes of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, hip-hop icon Master P, former NBA players Paul Pierce, Al Harrington, Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, and Smush Parker, the NFL Alumni, UFC fighter Matt Steamrolla Frevola, the Brunson League, the Basketball Beauties League, the BRICK League, and Reedley College Football among many others to have partnered with Wooter Apparel on their custom-made jersey and uniforms creations.

Now its your turn.

Were excited to release a do-it-yourself solution that will help make creating and ordering high quality, custom uniforms and apparel more accessible to people, said David Kleyman, COO of Wooter.

Since growing from an upstart Staten Island-based company focused on blending sportswear and technology to blossoming into a global sports brand thanks to partnering with clients in over 40 countries, Wooter Apparel has worked diligently over the course of the last year to bring both the creative and ordering process closer to its customers. All this without breaking the bank or having to wait an unrealistic turnaround time to receive your order.

Thats why the brand launched its automated ordering platform.

This is going to take us to new heights, said Alex Aleksandrovski, Founder and CEO of Wooter.

This technology has been in development for over 12 months and Wooter is the first to create this custom uniform platform in the market. Some companies may have basic T-Shirt design and ordering options but no one has taken it to this level for sportswear, team jerseys and uniforms. This is really the future of Wooter Apparel and is a big innovation in the sports industry, not just the apparel and sportswear business, said Aleksandrovski.

Its only going to get better.

First-time users of the Wooter Apparel Platform will receive $100 credit to all new accounts to apply to their first order.

The benefits of using the Wooter Apparel Platform include unlimited and free designs created by our talented and experienced staff of designers. Times have changed in how sports apparel is customized and created thanks to Wooters sublimation process. For many years, sports jerseys and team uniforms were primarily constructed together with simple screen printing and basic heat transfer to the garment. Regardless if it were a logo, jersey number, or last name scrawled across the back of the jersey, chances are one of these two methods would be applied. Yet when logos and emblems faded and jersey numbers began to crack over time, something had to give. Thats when sublimation printing started to revolutionize the sports apparel world. This is just one of the areas that Wooter Apparel specializes in.

Its safe to say sublimation printing has emerged as the new wave when customizing and creating athletic jerseys and uniforms and Wooter Apparel remains at the forefront in this area since launching the brand in 2014. Wooter Apparel also takes pride in being efficient, both with customers receiving an instant quote on their customized items and a quick turnaround time on orders.

Its an all-around team-effort as Wooter Apparel provides 24-7 customer service via our customer support team that can be reached by phone, email, or an online chat. It comes down to a more personalized process from start to finish with the automated ordering platform from Wooter Apparel.

Any sport. Any design. Fully customizable. And its free to use.

