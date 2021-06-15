Kat Fox featured in Contemporary Art Curator Magazine

Kat Fox, a photographer and artist based in Ventura County, CA, will exhibit several photographic prints in Contemporary Art Curator Magazine’s upcoming “River of Dreams” exhibition. Works to be featured include “Kinetic Dreaming” (featuring her sculpture “Infinity Time”), “Adrift”, “Long Way”, “If I knew Where You Were” and “Golden Gate”.

Contemporary Art Curator is an online contemporary art magazine that covers visual art, photography, street art, art events, and art films. It established its name by curating some of the best contemporary art from around the world and is consequently one of the top online contemporary art magazines. The magazine’s “River of Dreams” Online Exhibition runs June 14 -October 14, 2021 and can be viewed at ContemporaryArtCuratorMagazine.com. Select works will also be featured on Facebook and Instagram @contemporaryartcurator.

Contemporary Art Curator Magazine describes the “River of Dreams” exhibit as, “our art is our dream. The dream is a symbolic journey towards the most private part of the human soul. The theme of dreams goes through the idea of a journey, reflection, discovery, knowledge and emotion. The dream is a gateway into the deepest space of the soul. Dreams are potent driving forces in life. Dreams are the source, followed by hard work for the dreams to come true, and that’s the magic and beauty of life.”

Kat Fox is best known for her whimsical and colorful conceptual portraiture. Influenced by the pop art movement, Kat’s work reflects cultural zeitgeist through a retro and nostalgic lens. She enjoys juxtaposing roles of child and adult, exploring the role of play and the effect of color on human livelihood. Her minimalist approach to framing creates a sense of solitude and space. In addition to photography, Kat builds her own sets, sculpts, paints, and experiments with digital montage.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Kat became a California native after attending the Master of Photography program at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, and since has exhibited in the US and abroad. Her “Gals n Dolls” series was nominated for the “2019 Royal Arts Prize” and exhibited at La Galleria Pall Mall in London, and both her “Gals n Dolls” and “Mad World” series were featured in “Superfine!” at Magic Box at The Reef in Los Angeles 2020.

About Kat Fox Photography

Kat Fox is a photographer in Ventura County, CA specializing in conceptual portraiture. Her work has been featured at exhibitions in the US and internationally.