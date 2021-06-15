Khuraira Cosmetics Launches Home-Based Makeup Artistry Services, An Initiative To Serve The Public And Employ Women From The Minority Community

Khuraira Cosmetics is announcing the launch of its home-base makeup artistry services, an initiative to continue to navigate out of COVID-19, as well as to employ minority women.

Founder, pioneer, and celebrity makeup artist Khuraira Musa says she had to close her beauty boutique of 15 years because of the pandemic, so she’s pivoting the business to provide services to clients in their home or location of choice.

“Offering home-based services is not only convenient for clients,” she says, “but I also want to open up employment opportunities for makeup artists who’ve lost their retail jobs due to COVID-19.”

“Most of these ladies are from minority communities,” she adds, “and they are well-trained makeup artists. As a woman of color who came from nothing and worked hard, I believe in empowering women so they can make an impact.”

Musa is presenting makeup artists the opportunity to begin their own home-based services businesses, in which they will provide makeup artistry sessions as well as sell Khuraira Cosmetics.

Khuraira Cosmetics is a luxury, full-color cosmetics line for women of all ages, colors and skin conditions. Musa originally launched the brand out of her passion for providing beauty solutions to women. She’s committed to providing women of all colors with the correct base color for their skin tone, and she blends skincare treatment into her makeup line.

Khuraira Cosmetics innovated the Khuraira Dark Circle Primer with advanced orange correcting technology, which instantly neutralizes blue undertones of dark circles. The primer sold out on television and was recognized by Essence magazine. Khuraira Cosmetics has been showcased in leading publications including InStyle-Weddings, Latina, Ok, LouLou, Upscale, Launchpad, Vanity Fair, People, Star, and Salon Today.

Musa adds that her company is also dedicated to impacting the world by educating underprivileged kids. She currently works with children in her home town, Rukuba-Bassa, Plateau Nigeria, having established a school there. “I want to let these children know that with education and hard work, they absolutely can achieve success in their lives,” she says.

If you are interested in booking an appointment with Khuraira or any of her team members, please email info@khuraira.com. Khuraira is based in Tenafly, NJ and serves clients throughout the state. If you are interested or know someone that is interested in joining the Khuraira Beauty Team, please contact khuraira@khuraira.com. Beauty kits and training will be provided to all associates. The affiliate program is expanding to the tri-state area.

About Khuraira Cosmetics

Khuraira Cosmetics, which opened in 2008, is a high-quality makeup brand that provides a beauty solutions for all skin types. Founder Khuraira Musa began her career in makeup artistry more than two decades ago. Khuraira Cosmetics specializes in makeup for special occasions, and the brand company is known for, “making the world flawless, one face at a time.”