Great wines from Langhe-Roero area in Piedmont by Poderi Moretti

Poderi Moretti is a Piedmontese family winery located in the heart of the Langa Roero area, in the village of Monteu Roero, where since 1630 the Moretti’s family has grown its vineyards for the production of excellent wine. A real pride for the winery which in 2011, for the 150th anniversary of the Unification of Italy, received the title of Historic Company of Italy, an honor which is awarded only to companies that have been able to pass down from their father in his son the passion for his work.

At the moment the company is carried out by Francesco Moretti and his two sons, Alessandra and Riccardo. In particular, the latter is also the cellar master of the winery.

The Poderi Moretti’s farm extends for 45 hectares, of which 25 hectares are planted with vineyards, with a prevalent cultivation of Nebbiolo and Arneis, the two most important varieties of this region, a Unesco heritage. The hectares are spread over some of the most renowned CRUs of Langhe-Roero. Their most important CRU is the Occhetti CRU.

The vineyards are managed in a sustainable way according to the principles of integrated agriculture, by specific choice of the family, very attentive to environmental issues.

The fine and elegant wines are produced through the combination of traditional and innovative winemaking techniques, so as to make each glass the best knowable experience. These wines are suitable for any occasion, from convivial meetings with friends to the most important business dinners; Poderi Moretti wines are always the right choice!

The Roero Arneis Riserva DOCG “Occhetti” is not a common Roero Arneis. It is made with Arneis grapes from a very old vineyard, that make low grapes but with a perfect level of ripeness, it is vinificated in Acacia barrels and Oak barrels and it is aged on the lees for about 14 months. These are some of the reason that make this wine one of the best Roero Arneis of the Langhe-Roero area.

The Langhe Nebbiolo DOC “Occhetti” is the most representative wine of the Poderi Moretti winery. It is made with Nebbiolo grapes from the vineyards located around the winery, that are picked when they reach the best level of ripeness. Each vineyard has a particular kind of soil, that give specific characteristics to the final wine. After a natural fermentation the wine is aged in the traditional big oak barrels for 18 months. Its scents makes this wine always more intriguing year by year.

Barolo DOCG Moretti: the king of the wines and wine of the kings. It is made with the best Nebbiolo grapes from the vineyards located in La Morra village, in Barolo area. There the soil is richer of clay and limestone and it allow to make wines more powerful and with a better structure. For this reason the ageing is longer. The wine is aged for 36 month in the traditional big oak barrels.

These are just some of the great wines produced by Francesco Moretti and his sons Alessandra and Riccardo.

Poderi Moretti will be exibitor at

Vinitaly Preview in Verona, 20th June 2021

Prowein 2022 in Düsseldorf, Hall 15 stand n. 15B66, from 27th to 29th of March 2022

Vinitaly 2022 in Verona, Hall 10 Piedmont stand n. O3, from 10th to 13th of April 2022

