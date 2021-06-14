Nefertiti Fisher’s book “Finding Your Beautiful: Don’t Let The Ugly Situations In Life Make You Lose Your Beautiful!!” Becomes A Best Seller!

SOUTH BEND, IN, June 13, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — December 5th, 2017 Nefertiti Fisher launched their new book “Finding Your Beautiful: Don’t Let The Ugly Situations In Life Make You Lose Your Beautiful!!”, on June 1st, 2021 it Became a Best Seller.

In this short read, discover the secret to knowing you as a woman are beautiful; inside and out. Transform yourself from the inside and grow. Finding Your Beautiful is a book to give you the tools and steps to help you find your beautiful you.

You already are a beautiful woman. Now is your time to discover, know and grow in your personal beauty. As you go through this personal development you will begin to watch as you blossom and will see how the acknowledgement of your inner beauty begins to show in your health, in your self-image and in the way that you present yourself to the world. You will walk away from reading this book a more confident and courageous woman. Events have happened in your life, but today is the 1st day of your personal transformation and spiritual growth.

In a recent interview on the Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show, Nefertiti said, “Life has ugly situations, but you do not have to stay there.”

The host, Steve Kidd said, “We all face obstacles in life, some of them feel like they will take you out! Nefertiti shares what you can do to ensure you’re never staying in that place. You can get past the hurdles in life, and I urge you to get your copy on Amazon today, and find your way through what life throws at you!”

Get your copy TODAY! https://amzn.to/3utzQrO

Nefertiti S. Fisher is a CEO, Author, and Personal/Business Development Coach. Nefertiti S. Fisher is married to a United States Marine and has a beautiful son in college. Nefertiti thrives on the fact that she was built for service and community. Nefertiti was blessed to be raised by aware and active parents who instilled in her the values and principles to walk in greatness.

Nefertiti is the CEO of Beautiful One Inc. and Beautiful One Has Come Inc. which was designed to help people with personal development as well as business development goals. Nefertiti specializes in helping brand new startups and small businesses to assist them in making their unique thumbprint in the business world.

Nefertiti writes for several published publications from Optimal Magazine, MzCEO, and The Influencer magazine. She is also a correspondence for Ward Media Group.

Nefertiti has a drive and passion like no other and when she walks in a room, she commands the floor and when she is a part of your team, she is a tremendous asset and will make a vision come to life. Nefertiti is a humble and God centered person that is a natural inspiration.

Nefertiti’s Mantra’s are: Standards are meant to be Raised Not Lowered and never shrink yourself to make others feel comfortable with your gift and who you are. Be the best Beautiful that you can be!! Nefertiti S. Fisher a born inspiration to all. #Be Beautiful!