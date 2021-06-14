Bobby Páraknight: Sky Rocketing

NEW YORK, NY, June 13, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Bobby Páraknight returns with a blissfully fun new single Bathe in Sunshine which serves as the epitome “mood-boosting summer jam”, “feel good”, “wholesome” song to kick off the roaring summer of 2021, releasing on June 18th.

After the immense success of his debut single in march 2021, The Prelude, which engaged thousands of streams and views leaving the audience and critics in awe and notice of Bobby’s performing abilities in singing, dancing and rich artistic theatrics.

Bobby is a multi-talented Artist soaring from New York. He grew up immersed in Arts of all forms which led him to becoming, today, at such a young age an accomplished Actor, Musician & Dancer (ballet, jazz, cont.). Mainly a Pop/Rock Singer-Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Bobby is heavily influenced in all genres from Jazz to folk to classical. He has been performing, writing songs and composing music for several years along the way collaborating with some of the revered musicians, and has regularly played live shows at some of New York’s most famous venues, theaters etc.



He is loved and praised amongst comrades for his youthful, lovably charismatic and present persona with a fresh and ingenious perspective on his Art.

Bobby’s words on the new release: “Me and my team selected Bathe In Sunshine out of the catalogue of songs I’ve written to kick off the summer, It felt just right, being a very bright and upbeat number. It was made on new year’s eve when i was playing out some waltzy chord progressions, just having fun on my piano, it came about and i stashed it away, only to later complete it and release as first of the summer 2021 releases to come.”

Words from the few selected listeners and industry-professionals:



“Perfect Summer Jam”, “Beautifully composed and tastefully playful lyrics”, “Bobby is super smart in releasing just the right song for June, giving the listeners a freeing and feel-good song to jam to. Keep shining”, “bright and fruity, just the right colored chords”, “It’s a ball of sunshine, makes me feel genuinely happy” etc.

