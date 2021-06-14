Chouhan Law Firm, LLC Announces the Launch of Their New Website

ATLANTA, GA, June 13, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The Chouhan Law Firm, LLC., a full-service boutique law firm equipped to advise on all aspects of corporate and legal issues, has announced the launch of their new website. Relying on their vast experience in corporate and business matters, criminal defense cases, and legal representation in a range of cases throughout the state of Georgia, they offer zealous representation and solid legal advice based on an understanding of their client’s needs and business goals.

Attorneys at The Chouhan Law Firm consider themselves as problem solvers. Their focus is on providing legal services to small businesses, criminal defense and family law matters, and personal injury clients. They are also experienced in handling insurance defense, personal injury cases, business contract disputes, small business disputes, and representation of corporations and financial institutions.

Announcing the launch of their new website, a spokesperson for The Chouhan Law Firm, L.L.C. said, “The Chouhan Firm aims to offer the best legal counseling available to our clients. Our extensive business knowledge and legal experience enable us to understand our clients’ business goals, making us equipped to advise small business owners and corporate clients with long-term legal strategies. Our legal team also possesses significant experience as trial lawyers and as lead counsels in business and personal injury disputes, as well as other civil matters with successful results. We focus on listening to each client’s individual situation and formulate a strategy to address any issues which arise for our clients. We speak Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, and Gujarati.”

Toqeer Chouhan is the founding partner of The Chouhan Law Firm. He received his undergraduate degree in Business Administration with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing from Berry College. He obtained his law degree from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and also has a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Kennesaw State University.

Attorney Toqeer Chouhan has represented large corporate and small business clients in all aspects of legal stages, including jury trials to verdict.

Tosif Chouhan joined The Chouhan Law Firm in 2017. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a Trial Attorney for the Fulton County Public Defender’s Office for 5 years. While at that office, he handled over 2,000 felony cases and tried over a dozen trials through verdict.

Tosif Chouhan attended Georgia State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management Insurance and Business Management. He got his first exposure to the legal world while working for over two years at one of the largest insurance companies in the world. He then attended law school at Nova Southeastern University located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tosif has been recognized on numerous occasions for his legal skills and accomplishments. Among others, he has been one of the honorees of the 40 Under 40 program, which recognizes and honors the most influential and innovative graduates, by the Georgia State University Alumni Association.

Chouhan Law Firm, LLC is located at 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 1010, Atlanta, GA 30339. You can contact them via phone at (678) 718-5512 to schedule an appointment. Online inquiries can be submitted via email at [email protected]. Visit the website for additional information.