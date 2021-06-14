Bangladeshi Musicial artist and gamer Aronabho Ghosh

I’m from Kishorganj , Dhaka, Bangladesh. I was born in 2003 . My father is Ajit Ghosh and My mother is Vhabani Rani Ghosh. I’m a Bangladeshi Musician Artist, Gamer. I’m also a good Musician Artist and Gamer.

I verified as (OAC) YouTube Official Artist Channel & the largest music platform on SoundCloud. I’m also an Gamer, YouTuber, and the founder of Ghosh Music. I learned the various parts in music-related. He was introduced to the music industry launch his first soundtrack “Fuck Money” on Soundcloud first. After some days he releases his soundtrack on different music platforms like Soundcloud, Youtube, Amazon Music, Spotify and many others.

