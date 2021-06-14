After Six Years of Hard Work of Commander Luis A. Cortes and his Officers, Texas is finally Honoring The Latino Borinqueneers War Veterans With Special License Plates

There’s many important and interesting parts of American history that are in real danger of being forgotten. Fortunately, not everyone is willing to let that happen. Especially when it comes to American veterans. In that spirit, Luis A.Cortes, Commander of DAV KEL-LAC Chapter #114,Helotes, Texas and CEO/Director of Cortes’ Disabled Veterans and Alliance Inc. recently announced its campaign to win recognition of The U.S. Army Borinqueneers, an all Latino and mostly Puerto Rican regiment, for their service and sacrifices for the nation, has been met with an early success. Texas legislators just passed House Bill 912 which will make the first Borinqueneers specialty license plates in the entire U.S., PR, and the Virgin Islands. TX Governor Greg Abbott signed it to a law on June 9, 2021 and will be effective on September 1, 2021. Now that it’s approved recipients of the Borinqueneers Congressional Gold Medal will be eligible to receive one free set of license plates to honor them for their honorable and resilient military service. This accomplishment came after very hard work from concerned veterans and citizens after spearheaded by Cortes, DAV KEL-LAC Chapter # 114 and Cortes’ Disabled Veterans and Alliance Inc.

“Helping veterans and their families isn’t a one man mission,” commented Cortes. “This is the result of hard work and help from Adjutant Noraliz Maysonet-Carvajal, 1st Jr. Vice Commander Edward Salinas, and Texas politicians like Representative Dr. Philip Cortez and Senator José Menéndez who do care about veterans related issues.”

The regiment was authorized by Congressional degree in 1899 and first organized in 1901, comprised of Puerto Rican soldiers. It would become the 65th Army Regiment using the motto “Honor et Fidelitas”, Latin for Honor and Fidelity. This motto was displayed in the regiment’s service in WW1, WW2, and the Korean War. On June 10, 2014, the 65th Infantry was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

