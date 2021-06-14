Where Sublingual Immunotherapy Grass Allergy Tablets Fall Short, AllergyEasy Drops Offer Relief

When sublingual immunotherapy tablets for grass allergy were released, hay fever sufferers welcomed an easy way to desensitize their bodies to pollen. They could now dissolve tablets under their tongue at home rather than going to the doctor for shots. But with the drops failing to measure up, AllergyEasy is offering a twist on under-the-tongue desensitization that is producing impressive relief.

Like the grass allergy tablets, AllergyEasy’s liquid drops dissolve under the tongue and are carried into the bloodstream by specialized oral cells. The drops contain extracts of pollens, and as the body is exposed to them in gradually increasing amounts, the immune system learns to stop overreacting to them in ways that lead to uncomfortable allergy symptoms.

This process, known as desensitization, is what dissolvable allergy tablets such as Oralair and Grastek were designed to accomplish when they were released in 2014. However, shortly after their release, an analysis of 13 controlled clinical trials published by Jama Internal Medicine showed that the tablets were only slightly more effective than placebos in reducing hay fever allergy symptoms. What’s more, at least 60% of people who used the grass allergy tablets reported bothersome side effects.

AllergyEasy Founder Stuart Agren, M.D. said that the problem is not the mechanism of sublingual immunotherapy. He has been prescribing this treatment in the form of under-the-tongue liquid droplets since the mid-1980s with a high efficacy rate (85% symptom relief within the first few months of treatment). After achieving success with the sublingual immunotherapy drops in his clinical practice, Dr. Agren began helping family care doctors around the country prescribe the drops through a turnkey allergy treatment program known as AllergyEasy.

Agren attributes the success of the AllergyEasy droplets to the fact that they contain a comprehensive pollen mix. This means that patients aren’t just getting desensitized to a few isolated grass pollens.

“If you’re just treating a few grass pollens, you’re missing it by miles,” said Dr. Agren. “It’s very common for people with grass allergies to also be allergic to tree and weed pollens so you have to take a more comprehensive approach, or you’re not going to effectively reduce symptoms.”

After seeing this shortcoming with many allergy treatment programs, Dr. Agren developed AllergyEasy drops, which fortify people against all of the country’s major allergens.

“Because the drops contain a mix of pollens, wherever people travel or move to, or whatever new pollens are introduced to their area by well-meaning neighbors trying to beautify the landscape, they will be protected.”

And unlike the grass allergy tablets, Agren said that the drops almost never produce side effects.

“They are a base of saline solution combined with extracts of the natural elements you inhale in nature every day,” said Agren. “It’s a natural allergy treatment in every sense.”

Grass pollens peak from June through August in most parts of the country, producing a miserable mix of sneezing, runny nose, congestion, coughing, a scratchy throat, and itchy or swollen eyes.

Though subcutaneous immunotherapy (allergy shots) was long considered the gold standard for allergy treatment, sublingual immunotherapy has gained considerable traction since it was developed in the 1980s. Because it is safer than allergy shots, it doesn’t have to be taken under medical supervision, freeing patients to administer the drops at home or on the go. In Europe, sublingual immunotherapy is the most prescribed form of treatment for seasonal allergic rhinoconjunctivitis (commonly known as hay fever).

AllergyEasy drops protect patients against all major types of allergenic grasses, including Bermuda, Brome, Johnson, Kentucky Bluegrass, Meadow Fescue, Rye, Timothy, and more. Doctors in roughly 35 states prescribe the AllergyEasy drops. To learn more, visit www.AllergyEasy.com.

About AllergyEasy

AllergyEasy helps allergy doctors around the country provide sublingual immunotherapy (allergy drops) to their patients who suffer with allergies to pollen and food allergies (including dairy allergy, wheat allergy, nut allergy, fruit allergy and more.) AllergyEasy can connect patients to a doctor in their area who offers sublingual allergy treatment.

