SEC Commissioner Allison Lee, Disability Rights Advocate Judy Heumann, Among Others, to Headline US SIF FORUM 2021

WASHINGTON, DC, June 11, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — SEC Commissioner Allison Lee, disability rights advocate Judy Heumann and Mehrsa Baradaran, a leading expert on the racial wealth gap, are among the list of speakers for US SIF FORUM 2021.

• Frank Altman, Founder and CEO, Community Reinvestment Fund, USA



• Rebecca Cokley, Disability Rights Program Officer, Ford Foundation



• Justin Conway, VP of Investment Partnerships, Calvert Impact Capital



• Martin Eakes, CEO, Self-Help/Center for Responsible Lending



• Anne-Catherine Husson-Traore, CEO, Novethic



• Aaron Hu, Assistant Treasurer, Twitter



• Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer, Microsoft



• Janet McCabe, Deputy Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency



• Lisa Mensah, President and CEO, Opportunity Finance Network



• Tobias Read, Treasurer, State of Oregon



• Lisa Woll, CEO, US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment

The event marks the organization’s 10th annual conference and activities will take place virtually June 15-18. Registration is open on the US SIF conference website.

“This conference is the must-attend event for investors, advisors, companies and policymakers focused on advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues,” said Lisa Woll, CEO of US SIF. “Hearing from leading experts is especially important during this time of rapid shifts in policy on critical environmental and social issues.”

On June 14, US SIF will offer an abbreviated version of its live virtual course on the Fundamentals of Sustainable and Impact Investment. Programming for US SIF Members only is on June 15, including a session on the future of sustainable investment and a public policy briefing. The Annual Conference follows from June 16-18. Live conference programming will begin each day at 11:00 am ET and will conclude by 2:30 pm ET.

The annual US SIF FORUM gives attendees an opportunity to network with leaders in the sustainable and impact investing community and to learn about new approaches, trends and policy developments. US SIF conferences are focused on a broad range of environmental, social and governance issues, centered on substantive sessions and exciting networking opportunities.

Topics for this year’s conference include:



• Racial justice



• Auditing + ESG disclosure



• Just economic transition



• Disability inclusion



• Climate risk



• Human rights + supply chains



• Financial advisor track



• Measuring and reporting on impact



• Community investing



• The impact of the EU sustainable finance plan

Additional confirmed speakers include, among others:



• Kate Finn, Executive Director, First Peoples Worldwide



• Erin Fitzgerald, CEO, U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action® (USFRA®)



• Michelle Friedman, Executive Director, MSCI ESG Research



• Julie Gorte, Senior Vice President of Sustainable Investing, Impax Asset Management



• Louisa Greve, Director of Global Advocacy, Uyghur Human Rights Project



• Edward Kamonjoh, Director of Impact Management, Calvert Research and Management



• Erika Karp, Chief Impact Officer, Pathstone



• Ali Khawar, Acting Assistant Secretary, US Department of Labor



• Amy Hall, Social Consciousness Strategic Advisor, Eileen Fisher



• Esohe Denise Odaro, Head of Investor Relations, International Finance Corporation



• Shawn Escoffery, Executive Director, Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation



• Yusuf George, Managing Director of Corporate Engagement, JUST Capital



• Tina Owens, Senior Director of Food and Agriculture Impact, Danone North America



• Jim Roach, Senior Vice President of Retirement Strategies, Natixis Investment Managers

The complete 2021 conference speaker lineup and a detailed agenda is available on the US SIF conference website.

Participants at this year’s conference include representatives from investment management and advisory firms, foundations and family offices, research firms and rating agencies, financial planners and advisors, broker-dealers, universities, community development institutions, federal government and private and public corporations.

In addition, the Peter DeSimone Student Scholarship Program, now in its eighth year, provides undergraduate and graduate students interested in a career in sustainable investment with an opportunity to attend US SIF FORUM 2021. This year’s scholarship recipients include 19 students from 11 different universities.

2021 Sponsors

Sponsors for the 2021 conference include:

Lead Sponsor:

Calvert Research and Management

Prime Sponsors:

Aegon Asset Management, CRF USA, FAIRR Initiative, Natural Investments LLC, Parnassus Investments, Pathstone and Trillium Asset Management

Engagement Sponsor:

ClearBridge Investments

Virtual Technology Sponsor:

Natixis Investment Managers

Supporting Sponsors:

Carillon Tower Advisers, Dana Investment Advisors, Envest, Impax Asset Management and North Sky Capital

Peter DeSimone Scholarship Sponsors:

Boston Trust Walden, Calvert Impact Capital, Praxis Mutual Funds and PIMCO

Contributing Sponsors:

Allianz Investment Management, Bain Capital, Incapital, MSCI, Nuveen, Self-Help Credit Union, RBC Global Asset Management and RK Invest Law.

This event is also supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

About US SIF

US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment is the leading voice advancing sustainable and impact investing across all asset classes. Its mission is to rapidly shift investment practices toward sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and the generation of positive social and environmental impacts. US SIF members include investment management and advisory firms, mutual fund companies, asset owners, research firms, financial planners and advisors, community investing organizations and nonprofit associations.

US SIF is supported in its work by the US SIF Foundation, a 501(C)(3) organization that undertakes educational and research activities to advance the mission of US SIF.

Learn more at ussif.org.