Henry D. Wolfe Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Activist Investment

CHICAGO, IL, June 11, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Henry D. Wolfe has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

While coming of age, Mr. Wolfe noticed the underperformance of his family’s business and how poorly governed several civic organizations were. Driven to make a difference, he earned a Bachelor of Science from Clemson University in 1976 and began in the field as the chief executive officer of DaVega + Wolfe Industries, where he served from 1979 until 1987. Subsequently, Mr. Wolfe served as the chairman of DaVega & Wolfe Ice & Petroleum, through which he acquired companies engaged in ice manufacturing and petroleum distribution.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Wolfe has gained valuable expertise in business as the chairman of DaVega & Wolfe Incorporated, which focused on investment banking, merchant banking and restructuring advice. Backed by his extensive expertise, he excels today as the chairman of De La Vega Occidental & Oriental Holdings – a company that focuses on minority activist investments in under-governed and under-managed companies and as chairman of its parent company, DaVega & Wolfe Industries Inc. Alongside his work in the field, Mr. Wolfe serves as a member of the board for Rapid Displays Parent Inc., which provides custom design, assembly, fabrication, production and distribution of permanent and temporary retail displays and Advocate Strategic Investors, an Australian activist investment firm.

Due to his outstanding breadth of knowledge, Mr. Wolfe is the author of numerous publications and been quoted by several others. In addition to publishing the book “Governance Arbitrage: Blowing Up The Public Company Governance Model To Maximize Long-Term Shareholder Value,” he was quoted in “Is the Stakeholder Pledge Just a ‘PR Move?'” and “The Fight Over Corporate Stakeholderism.” Furthermore, Mr. Wolfe authored “The Public Company Governance Model – In Dire Need of Radical Change.”

Outside of his work, Mr. Wolfe has contributed to his community as chairman of numerous organizations including Gateway Foundation Inc. – Drug & Alcohol Treatment Services, the Florence County Crime Stoppers Program and Florence Regional YMCA. Though his career has been suffused with highlights, he is most proud to have collaborated with a private equity firm to acquire and vastly improve the performance of a public company in bankruptcy. Looking toward the future, Mr. Wolfe intends, through DaVega & Wolfe Industries Inc., to continue to actively invest in or acquire undervalued and underperforming companies.

