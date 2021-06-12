Marilyn Grenat Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Home Care Services

LAFAYETTE, IN, June 11, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marilyn Grenat has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Upon earning an Associate of Arts in liberal arts from North Park University in 1960, Ms. Grenat embarked on a lengthy career in law enforcement with the local sheriff’s department. Subsequently, she worked as an accounting clerk for Purdue University and obtained an Associate of Arts in paralegal studies from the Indiana Paralegal Law Institute. Over the years, Ms. Grenat shifted her career path, serving as an after-school program teacher with Tippecanoe Child Care and a nanny and eldercare with Homecare By Design between 2011 and 2014.

Drawing upon years of practiced expertise, Ms. Grenat excels as a caregiver for children and the elderly through Grenat Caregiver Services. In the context of her role, she assists elderly clients with cleaning, shopping, cooking, laundry, hygiene, dressing, medicine reminders, dog walking and companionship. Additionally, she provides in-home nanny services for children. Alongside her primary work as a caregiver, Ms. Grenat has authored a number of books in recent years, including “Perseverance and Persistence,” “Inspirations From the Heart” and “Daddy’s Girl,” which chronicles her life story as the proud daughter of a Swedish-born father that set an amazing example and provided her with the world.

Devoted to her community, Ms. Grenat has contributed to those in need through the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Cancer Institute, as well as a member of the board of directors with the International Student Center. In light of her professional excellence, she has been honored on many occasions, having been presented with the Cook of the Month and Special Caregiver of the Month Awards. Even though her career has been filled with highlights, she is incredibly proud of publishing her books and becoming a mother of four children. Within the coming years, Ms. Grenat intends to continue greatly helping others through Grenat Caregiver Services.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.