Chaplain Leo W. Pickett, EdD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

FORESTVILLE, MD, June 11, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Chaplain Leo W. Pickett, EdD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Pickett celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After 35 years of excellence in library science and academia, Dr. Pickett founded LP Community Foundation in Forestville in 1995. His business offers alternative health education, products, services and supplements that focus on inner and outer beauty. Dr. Pickett also became certified as a chaplain by the Global Oved Dei Seminary University (GODSU) in 2017.

An expert in media technology, Dr. Pickett began his career as a rural service librarian for Missouri State Library between 1960 and 1962 before working as an archives’ librarian in the archival department of the Detroit Public Library until 1964. He also served as the head librarian of the legal staff for General Motors Law Library from 1970 to 1972. Transitioning into education, Dr. Pickett taught in the Pontiac School District between 1964 and 1970 before excelling for more than 20 years as a professor at the University of the District of Columbia and the University of Maryland.

As a community leader, Dr. Pickett has been active with the Boy Scouts of America and the Black Fathers Group at the Columbia, MD Youth Center. He also flourished as a board member and assistant dean of music for the Global Oved Dei Seminary University, a non-profit, interfaith e-learning global institution headquartered in Miramar, Florida and with a physical campus in Raeford, North Carolina. Dr. Pickett has been likewise affiliated with Poets Inspired to Nurture Souls.

At the age of one day, he was taken by his grandmother and lived with her until he received a four-year academic scholarship to Lincoln University of Missouri. His grandmother was active in her church and as a member of the choir. At the age of six years, he joined the church and his grandmother introduced him to the choir director and asked her to teach him songs so he could sing at the Sunday worship services. Eventually, Dr. Pickett performed solos every third Sunday in the church. Apart from his church contributions, Dr. Pickett also released his own album, titled “To Love Him Is To Know Him,” which opened many doors for him professionally.

Dr. Pickett initially earned a Bachelor of Arts in music education with an emphasis in voice at Lincoln University in 1959 and a Master of Art in library science communications at Drexel University in 1960. He concluded his academic efforts with a Doctor of Education in higher education administration from Wayne State University in 1974. Recognized for his achievements, Dr. Pickett was notably presented with an honorary doctorate from GODSU in 2019.

