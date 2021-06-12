Lewis Family Medicine Announces Grand Opening of New Onion Creek Location

AUSTIN, TX, June 11, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Lewis Family Medicine, an Austin-area private medical practice, has just announced the opening of their new location in South Austin, Texas. The new Onion Creek facility is located at 701 East, Farm to Market 1626, Austin, TX 78748.

Lewis Family Medicine is on the cutting edge of healthcare training and technology. The practice, founded by Dr. Kevin Lewis specializes in primary care for the entire family. The new Onion Creek location will open on June 15, 2021 and is currently taking appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

“We’re very excited about expanding our practice into South Austin,” stated Dr. Kevin Lewis. “Our goal is to serve as many Austin-area families as possible, and this is a great stride towards that goal.”

The new medical facility is located in the recently constructed medical tower, known as Medical Plaza at Onion Creek, located at Manchaca and I35. The location was chosen specifically for its convenience for local residents throughout South Austin.

Lewis Family Medicine Onion Creek features state of the art x-ray and diagnostics equipment, a well-appointed waiting room, spacious and comfortable examination rooms, as well as nutrition and health consulting rooms.

“We have always sought to provide local families with the best health care possible, and our new Onion Creek location will make it more convenient and comfortable as ever,” stated Dr. Lewis. “Our knowledgeable and experienced staff will provide chronic illness management, hormone treatment for both men and women, allergy treatment, prevention of disease, and lifestyle consulting in the form of weight management, blood pressure, and cholesterol control.”

This is the third location for the Lewis Family Medical practice. In addition to the new location in Onion Creek, there is also a primary and urgent care facility in Dripping Springs and family medical offices in Manor.

The opening of the new medical facility will be June 15th, 2021 at 9:00am.

More information about the new location can be found at https://lewisfamilymed.com/onion-creek.