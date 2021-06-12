Diggii.com – Fiverr, SoundCloud and Onlyfans New Competition!

Califonia, 11 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Diggii.com is a platform that was created during the pandemic which focuses on doing things digitally such as communicating, buying and selling. It’s platform consist of both a marketplace & social network. It has services similar to Fiverr, SoundCloud, Facebook & Onlyfans all in one which makes Diggii a powerhouse. Below is a list of benefits Diggii provides:

1. Freelancers can apply for a unlimited amount of jobs, post their services, create something then sell it, Go Live Pro which allow freelancer to charge a fee for live video sessions all FREE!



2. Musicians can connect with freelancers, purchase the services they need to in order to enhance their music career and promote their music in one place!



3. Live Video Broadcasters can set their own subscription fees and duration.



4. Diggii puts everyone who needs each other on one platform so things can get done digitally.



5. Super easy, user friendly & everyone can use it.

Join Today as a Member or Seller, It’s Free!



VISIT: https://www.diggii.com