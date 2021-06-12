Discover the Best Legally Compliant Cannabis Properties with Dana Wallace of 420Estates

SAN FRANCISCO, CA , June 11, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, As recreational cannabis continues to grow in popularity, Dana Wallace with 420estates has developed an innovative and unique boutique real estate company that focuses solely on properties that are legally compliant with the California Cannabis Industry. This innovative company has become a brokerage leader in specialist properties.

Since the legalization of cannabis in California, the demand for properties that meet current legislation has never been higher. As investors begin to become more comfortable with the legal cannabis market, finding high-quality licensed or license eligible premises can be particularly challenging.

Understanding the demands that investors are searching for, Dana Wallace wanted to create a unique prospect. Utilizing her 19 years of real estate investment experience, she created 420estates, a dedicated brokerage designed specifically for the legal cannabis market.

With an in-depth understanding of the complexities and challenges that the legal cannabis market poses, Dana is in a truly unique position. Her passion lies in helping her clients navigate through selling, buying and or leasing a cannabis business along with the real estate. Her goal is to build long-term relationships with her clients, giving them the ability to scale and grow their organization. Her transactions don’t just end at the closing table. Dana’s goal is to create long term relationships and to offer her client’s the resources they need to create success.

420estates prides itself on thinking outside the box, helping it to stay ahead in this ever-changing industry.

Dana Wallace, founder of 420estates, added, “As a California native, seeing the rise of the legal cannabis industry has been incredible. The amazing speed that the industry has grown, has meant there is a void in specialist properties, and the cannabis market requires a unique approach to real estate.

My mission is to use my years of real estate experience, coupled with my knowledge and passion for the legal cannabis industry, to create a myriad of solutions for organizations. I pride myself on creating the best opportunities for my clients, allowing them to find the perfect solution for their needs.”

