SEO National Advances Addiction Recovery Program’s Message of Hope

Specializing in search engine optimization, SEO National has partnered with companies nationwide. Their skilled copywriters and web designers work with clients to optimize their website to boost its rankings with search engines and strengthen its message to inspire readers to act. When Renaissance Ranch COO Preston Dixon approached SEO National President Damon Burton about using search engine optimization to expand the reach of their treatment center and have a more significant impact on the world, Burton jumped on the opportunity.

Having grown up as a child around alcoholics, Burton knows all too well the devastating toll that addiction takes on individuals and families. Renaissance Ranch’s 12-step recovery program for men, located on three acres in Bluffdale, Utah, focuses on mental, emotional, and physical health combined with Christian faith-based principles that guide people through recovery. Founded in 2001, their inpatient and outpatient programs provide support for life for every member of the program because the journey doesn’t end after six months or even a year.

SEO National’s overhaul of Renaissance Ranch’s website took three months, elevating the design, strengthening the call-to-action, and improving page speed to improve search engine optimization. With great pride, SEO National launched the site to help bring Renaissance Ranch’s message to the world. Unfortunately, this victory came only one week after one of Burton’s friends passed away from an overdose.

“Launching this site was a bittersweet moment for all of us,” said Burton. “While the loss of a friend, or anyone, to addiction is tragic, it underscored the importance of the site, the message of hope, and the programs that Renaissance Ranch offers to addicts and their families.”

Burton and his team’s proven SEO techniques to help client websites show up higher on search engines are the same ones they use to promote their own site. Instead of relying on quick bursts of advertising to boost traffic, they employ methods that encourage steady growth bringing relevant visitors higher conversion rates. Their goal is to use sustainable efforts to generate lasting results.

“It’s always with extra pride when I get the opportunity to use my team’s skills to support such an important cause,” remarked Burton. “Optimizing the website for Renaissance Ranch will help connect those searching for help with the support they need to overcome their vice and move forward with their lives.”

To learn more about SEO National and how they assist organizations like Renaissance Ranch to spread their message and develop their online presence without resorting to advertising, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or visit www.SEOnational.com.

