STChealth’s MyIR Mobile Sees Increase In Sign Ups as Washington Residents Rush To Verify Lottery Eligibility

Are you eligible to win BIG in Governor Inslee’s COVID vaccine lottery?

Residents of Washington State are flocking to confirm eligibility using MyIR Mobile (Register Now). MyIR Mobile is a free application that allows consumers to get access to their official state immunization record by searching the WA state Immunization Registry and securely linking people with their record. Launched in 2013, MyIR currently provides access to immunization records for over 593,000 residents. In order to protect the Private Health Information of users requesting access, data entered must match what’s on record with the State, which means that some people may not be able to get their records through MyIR. In that case, they should follow up with the provider or pharmacy where their vaccination was given. Immunization providers are required to report COVID vaccines to the WA Immunization Registry within 72 hours of administration. If residents have any questions about their records or eligibility they can call 833-VAX-HELP or visit https://walottery.com/vaccination

If you’d like to sign up for a MyIR Mobile account, use this link to register now. Already have a MyIR account? That’s okay – you can create a new account to get your official COVID vaccination record.

All residents who receive their COVID immunizations in the state of Washington will be eligible to participate in the lottery, which will take place throughout the month of June. Winners will be selected from the Washington Department of Health Immunization Database.

During a press conference last Thursday, Governor Inslee stated,

“These generous programs will encourage more Washingtonians to take this life-saving vaccine. I hope people will see this as an opportunity to reopen even sooner than June 30th if we can stay motivated, stay informed and get more people vaccinated faster throughout the month of June.”

Since the beginning of June, over 33,000 residents in Washington have accessed their immunization records online through MyIR Mobile. On average, over 20,000 residents visit the website each day. Records in MyIR Mobile do not impact one’s eligibility for Governor Inslee’s lottery, however, as the drawings will come directly from the Washington Department of Health’s Immunization Database.

