Strong surface winds of the order of 25-35 kmph likely to prevail over plains of Northwest Indiaduring next4days

Jun 10, 2021 | Business

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department:

Main Weather Observations during past 24 hr sending at 0830 hrs IST of today

  • Rain/Thundershowers occurred at isolated places over Uttarakhand,UttarPradesh and East Rajasthan.Weather was dryoverrest of Northwest India.
  • Thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over Uttarakhand and UttarPradesh.
  • Dust storm occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh.
  • The Highest maximum temperature over north westIndia was 45.0°Crecorded at Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan).

General Weather Forecast for next 5 days (upto 0830 hours IST of 13June 2021)

  • No large change in maximum temperature during next 48 hours and fall by 02-04°C thereafter overtheplains of Northwest India.
  • Strong surface winds of the order of 25-35 kmph likely to prevail over plains of Northwest India during next4days.

Outlook for subsequent 2days (from0830 hrs IST of 13 June 2021 to 0830hrs IST of 15June2021

  • Scattered to Fairly Widespread precipitation likely over Northwest India except Rajasthan where it is likely to be at isolated places.

