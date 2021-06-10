Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds atisolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh,Bihar,JharkhandandTelangana

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department:

All India Impact Based Weather Warning Bulletin

10 June (Day 1): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir,

Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe

.♦ Heat Wave Conditions at isolated places very likely over south Haryana and West Rajasthan.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal,

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat Region, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka.

Strong Winds (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and south & central & adjoining north Bay of Bengal; speed reaching 45-55 kmph over Gulf of Mannar and speed reaching 40-50 kmph over North Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat-Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

