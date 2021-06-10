PM condoles demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow on the demise of filmmaker, thinker and poet Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta.

In a tweet, The Prime Minister said:

“Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti.”

