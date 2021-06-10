PM condoles demise of Shri Dingko Singh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of boxer Shri Dingko Singh.

“Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

