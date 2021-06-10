Chelsea M. Williams has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

BLOOMINGTON, IL, June 10, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Chelsea M. Williams has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Upon graduating from high school, Ms. Williams was encouraged to pursue a career in healthcare. Subsequently enrolling in an accounting course, she discovered that she could help people through accounting and shifted her focus to that field. Ms. Williams later earned an Associate of Science in accounting and business management from Heartland Community College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from DeVry University.

Beginning her career as an in-house accountant for a rapidly growing multi-state business, Ms. Williams discovered that most of the work that she was conducting was reactionary and wanted to provide more proactive services for clients looking to scale and find financial freedom. She moved on to serve as the vice president of American Tax & Accounting Inc. for 5 years before she founded Core Solutions Group Inc., in 2017. As the chief financial architect. Ms. Williams leads the company in its mission to create financial clarity and direction for US based law firms. Ms. Williams also founded LP3 in 2020, with the mission of empowering female entrepreneurs and educating them on the history of women and money, how it’s showing up in their businesses, and how to break free from money limits.

Throughout her career, Ms. Williams has been incredibly proud to make an impact in the lives of countless entrepreneurs, leading to higher profits and transformation in their personal lives as well. As a respected voice in her field, she has contributed her wealth of knowledge to various blogs and several podcasts. In 2020, Ms. Williams was honored among the Top 100 in Finance.

Over the years, Ms. Williams has attributed her professional success to inspiration she first found in having her daughter. She is notably inspired to work hard so that future generations will be prepared for financial adulthood. In her community, she volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of McLean County. Looking toward the future, Ms. Williams hopes to incorporate financial literacy as a required course in school systems in order to educate youth about financial literacy.

