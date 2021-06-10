Commercial Bag and Supply Acquired and Announces Rebranding to Commercial Supply Co.

DES MOINES, IA, June 10, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Commercial Bag and Supply, a manufacturer of custom textiles and retailer of construction supplies and janitorial products, has been acquired by new local ownership and will become Commercial Supply Co. – Tool and Textile. The acquisition and rebranding will allow the company to continue serving its longtime customers with an expanded selection of premium products and reach new customer segments.

Since 1948, the company has manufactured custom burlap, cotton, and canvas bags for customers from its Des Moines, Iowa facility. Today, Commercial Supply Co. is one of the few remaining US-based companies that can custom sew industrial textiles on demand for clients nationwide. The company’s bags and other textile goods are used for agricultural and industrial applications such as paving covers, seed bags, part storage bags, plant nursery protection, and other uses. Commercial Supply Co. is also a major distributor of bulk poly bags, wiping rags, mesh bags, and sandbags.

In addition to manufacturing and distribution of textiles, the company has increased its retail offerings to include an expanded selection of personal protective equipment, commercial cleaning supplies, and construction tools from popular brands such as Milwaukee, Diablo, Simpson Strong-Tie, Klein, Diamond Vantage and Marshalltown. “Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for our customers’ needs, providing them with professional quality tools and supplies to keep them efficiently growing their business,” says new owner, Brad Lilienthal.

“Commercial Supply Co. has proudly served the American worker for nearly 75 years across the country. I saw a tremendous opportunity to leverage the company’s Midwest manufacturing roots and grow the selection of quality name brands,” Lilienthal says. “We will continue to serve local and national customers while keeping the same Iowa values the company has always operated with. Changing the name to Commercial Supply Co. – Tool and Textile further aligns with the evolution of the company from offering textiles to an expanded selection of professional quality tools and construction supplies.”

Founded in 1948, Commercial Supply Co. is a manufacturer and distributor of custom textiles including burlap paving covers; cotton, canvas and burlap bags; erosion and flood control supplies; bulk poly bags, and cleaning and wiping rags. Their showroom, located in Des Moines, Iowa, also features cleaning products as well as construction tools and supplies.