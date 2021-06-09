New THine camera software and hardware kit is for engineers developing video solutions for high resolution streaming video applications like Medical Scopes, Surgical Microscopes, Multifunction Printers, Surveillance Cameras, Body Cams, etc.

THine Image Signal Processor for Hi Res Video

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 8, 2021 – PRLog — THine Introduces Standalone ISP and Firmware Development Tools to Stream Uncompressed 4K 30fps Video

[TOKYO, June 9, 2021 / SANTA CLARA, CA, June 8, 2021]

THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange/JASDAQ: 6769) and its fully owned USA subsidiary, THine Solutions, Inc., the leaders in high-speed serial interfaces and image signal processing, today introduced a new standalone Image Signal Processor (ISP), the THP7312-P, to support video streaming resolutions up to 4K 30 fps in YUV format.

The new THP7312-P supports all the features of our existing THP7312 but provides higher video streaming resolutions at higher frame rates. It also includes a RAW8 output option which is required to interface and collaborate with the ISP block of large scale SoCs. The 32bit RISC-based Hard-wired Image Signal Processor CPU in these ICs achieves high performance including <1ms low latency and <0.5W power efficiency.

The new THP7312-P is available in the following 2 package options, a BGA (8.0 x 8.0 mm) and a smaller WLCSP (3.9 x 4.0 mm).

Support Tools:

The THP7312-P is supported by THine’s upgraded GUI based ISP firmware development tool that accommodates the THP7312-P’s higher output speeds. The upgraded Camera Development Kit (CDK) tool includes various critical and easy to use software tools along with a hardware kit (THEVAP7312- P) withtheTHP7312- P inside, allowing customers to quickly develop their own customized ISP firmware IP to drive and manage production of their CMOS camera sensor module.

Key Technical Advantages:

4.8Gbps MIPI CSI-2 output covering 4K 30fps YUV

RAW8 Output Option for Large Scale SoC Interfaces

Supports GUI-based Firmware Development Tools

Camera Calibration compensation of Image Sensor/Lens variations for Perfect Unit-to-Unit Image Quality in Production

“The increase of MIPI CSI-2 output data rate may sound like a moderate improvement, but it is actually a breakthrough for many applications where real-time uncompressed 4K vision is required,” said Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions. “With the THP7312-P and our development tools, customers can customize their high-performance video streaming application and get to production quicker than ever before.”

To learn more about the THP7312-P, please visit www.thine.co.jp/ en/products/ detail/THP7312- PBGA.html for the BGA package and www.thine.co.jp/ en/products/ detail/THP7312- PWLCSP.html for the WLCSP package.

To learn more about the CDK tool kit, visit www.thinesolutions.com/ camera-development- kit-cdk and the CDK video at https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=XPfAHk4xTXo

About THine: THine Electronics, Incorporated is a fabless semiconductor and AI/IoT-based device/system company that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies such as V-by-One® HS, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, ISP, power management and drivers for LEDs and motors, as well as AI/IoT-based devices, services, and systems. We also provide Kit solutions and design-aid tools for embedded camera and video transmission extension applications. Our target markets include Medical Scopes, Surgical Microscopes, Multifunction Printers, Surveillance Cameras, Body Cams, Biometric Devices, Document Scanners, AR/VR Systems, Biometric Devices, USB Webcams, High Resolution Displays, and Automotive Infotainment Systems. THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in the US (Santa Clara, CA), Yokohama, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai. THine is listed on JASDAQ of Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, please visit www.thine.co.jp/ en/.

Contact | Marc Sheade, GM Marc.Sheade@ thinesolutions.com