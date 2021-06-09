Pinehurst has new “Safe Money Guy”. Glenn Neasham with Retirement Planning Offices of Glenn Neasham

The Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham opens office in Pinehurst, NC. to serve the senior community with their “safe money” needs.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. – June 8, 2021 – PRLog — Glenn Neasham with Neasham Insurance Agency “The Safe Money Guy” opens agency in Pinehurst, North Carolina

The Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham opens office in Southern Pines, NC. to serve the senior community with their “safe money” needs.

The “Safe Money Guy” Glenn Neasham teams up with Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton and company. “At Tarkenton Financial, we help retirees address concerns about outliving income, avoiding market volatility, and getting more out of Social Security benefits.” Neasham agrees. As a result, his clients often call him the “Safe Money Guy.” Neasham is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving on active duty from 1978-81 and as a reservist from 1982-84.Neasham and Tarkenton Financial will work together to provide clients with retirement strategies focused on guarantees, asset protection and income. Tarkenton is widely known for his 18-year NFL career as a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. “At Tarkenton Financial, we help retirees address concerns about outliving income, avoiding market volatility, and getting more out of Social Security benefits, and guaranteeing you an income you can never outlive. “Neasham agrees. Contact Glenn for details.707- 367-5003 or 910-916-5230

The ALL Season Portfolio

‘Protect the nest, invest the rest’

Intended to provide you with regular monthly income. We structure these plans following the simple fact that monthly bills require monthly income. We want to first build a foundation of income for you, a “private pension,” so that you are then free to invest the rest of your assets. Or, as we like to say, “Protect the nest, invest the rest.”

The private pension provides for monthly living expenses, (Paychecks). Your stock market account is designed for taxes, inflation and infrequent purchases, (Playchecks) . For your private pension, we use fixed indexed annuities instead of bonds or dividend-paying stocks for the many following reasons:

Dividend stocks may reduce or discontinue paying the dividends when the economy falters. You are likely to still need income so the lower income would reduce your standard of living.