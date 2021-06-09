Canada – Minister Ng to promote benefits of the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement at the OECD

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a webinar hosted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement (GTAGA) between Canada, Chile and New Zealand with representatives from each country.

Event: Minister Ng to participate in a moderated QA and provide closing remarks

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 3:00 pm Ottawa time / 9:00 pm Paris time

Notes:

Open coverage will be provided via livestreamed video

Journalist can watch here.

Alice Hansen

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and

International Trade

(613) 612-0482

Alice.Hansen@international.gc.ca