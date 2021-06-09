Select Page

Canada – Minister Ng to promote benefits of the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement at the OECD

Jun 9, 2021 | International

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a webinar hosted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement (GTAGA) between Canada, Chile and New Zealand with representatives from each country.

Event: Minister Ng to participate in a moderated QA and provide closing remarks

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 3:00 pm Ottawa time / 9:00 pm Paris time

Notes:

Open coverage will be provided via livestreamed video
Journalist can watch here.

Alice Hansen

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and

International Trade

(613) 612-0482

Alice.Hansen@international.gc.ca