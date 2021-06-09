Canada – Important announcement with Canada and representative plaintiffs in the Gottfriedson Indian Residential Schools Day Scholar class action

Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and representative plaintiffs in the Gottfriedson Indian Residential Schools Day Scholar class action.

There will be a brief media availability following the announcement.

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (EDT)



Participation details:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-888-265-0903

Local dial-in number: 613-960-7527

Participant passcode: 6022572#



