Canada – Important announcement with Canada and representative plaintiffs in the Gottfriedson Indian Residential Schools Day Scholar class action 

Jun 9, 2021 | International

Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and representative plaintiffs in the Gottfriedson Indian Residential Schools Day Scholar class action.

There will be a brief media availability following the announcement.

Date:  Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (EDT)

Participation details:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-888-265-0903

Local dial-in number:   613-960-7527

Participant passcode:   6022572#

Ani Dergalstanian

Press Secretary and Communications Advisor

Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

819-997-0002