Canada – Minister Ng speaks with Mexico’s Secretary of Economy

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, spoke yesterday with Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy.

June 8, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Minister Ng began by congratulating Secretary Clouthier and the Mexican people on their recent elections.

Minister Ng and Secretary Clouthier highlighted the upcoming first anniversary of the entry into force of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. They recognized the ongoing collaboration and critical work being done to keep supply chains open and resilient, support workers and businesses in both countries, address environmental issues and forced labour, and ensure that long-term growth is sustainable and inclusive.

Minister Ng raised Canada’s serious concerns regarding Mexico’s investment climate, particularly in the mining and energy sectors, and stressed the two countries’ shared need to find solutions that will provide certainty to Canadian investors operating in Mexico.

Minster Ng and Secretary Clouthier agreed to continue working together to support under-represented groups and, especially, to support and champion women and women entrepreneurs, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and whose economic empowerment will be critical to an inclusive economic recovery.

