InspireClean: Young Enterprising Mothers Turn Pandemic into a Thriving Residential Cleaning Company

ST. CATHARINES/NIAGARA, ON, June 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — While the world waited for outdoor air to clear, enterprising young mothers turned clean air indoors into a thriving business.

Long-time friends Misbah Shaikh and Aminah Vieira founded InspireClean Inc., a Niagara-owned and operated residential and commercial cleaning company that employs 25 independent contractors, many of them family heads as well.

Swept into commerce two years ago, InspireClean also serves Burlington, Oakville, and Mississauga.

”Misbah and I know firsthand the struggle professionals go through trying to keep a clean home where everyone feels happy and productive,” says Aminah. “We found that the conventional cleaning service industry lacked an understanding of clientele pursuing professional and personal goals while satisfying family obligations.”

The cleaning duo also empathizes with the pressure homemakers in general feel during lockdown. “Everyone can use cleaning help when home confinement is essential for personal and public health safety.”

Misbah and Aminah strive to marry customer-tailored service with the highest quality cleaning, using state-of-the-art equipment and environmentally friendly products. As Aminah puts it: “We aim to give our clients a truly inspirational service. From personal experience and from speaking to our friends, family, and now our clients, we understand the positive impact cleanliness has on the emotional and psychological well-being of everyone in the home or office space.”

The entrepreneurs chose the name InspireClean because it conveys their commitment to a personal cause as well as a commercial product.

As Aminah explains: “In this unprecedented time in our lives, homes and office spaces can become sources of negativity or time-consuming stress producers. We transform these areas into arenas of happiness, harmony, and inspiration. We realize our clients are as diverse as we are and respond to individual cleaning needs by providing personalized cleaning solutions and fast online booking.”

And, as one repeat client enthused: “I have a home and a home office. When InspireClean leaves our place, it looks great. What’s more – it smells clean!

InspireClean is a top-rated residential cleaning company based in Niagara, ON. They offer fast, secure, and personalized online service booking. They are committed to providing professional, reliable, and friendly house cleaning services and excellent customer service from start to finish.