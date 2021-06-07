East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital Releases COVID Patient Who Was Hospitalized for Months After Making a Full Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital staff is celebrating a patient who was released after being hospitalized for four months due to COVID-19. The patient made an incredible recovery after miraculously overcoming obstacle after obstacle to achieve his ultimate goal: he finally got to go home. His release from the hospital was documented and you can watch the video here.

Julio Rivera, a healthy construction worker prior to COVID-19, was rushed to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital on the brink of death in early 2021. Mr. Rivera was in the ICU with 2 chest tubes, tracheostomy and GT. He was lethargic, confused, unable to speak or communicate. As time progressed, he was downgraded to telemetry and slowly he started to become more alert, able to communicate and was able to slowly move his body.

Mr. Rivera received an extensive amount of physical, occupational, and speech therapy during his hospital stay. His therapy consisted of: relearning how to walk, perform activities of daily living, and speak and swallow again. He was finally discharged at the end of April 2021.

Mr. Rivera was one of the very few patients that survived endotracheal intubation. Upon his release, Rivera shared more on his experience, “Oh, they helped me with everything. Thank you, God. I thank God first for giving me life. And to all the personnel who helped me a lot.”

East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital staff is thrilled about Rivera’s recovery. “We’re very excited that he gets to go home. It’s a culmination of all the hard work of the staff and of the patient. It has been a journey but one that he was willing to fight for and our team helped him get there,” said the hospital’s CEO, Victor Carrasco.

East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital is a 127-bed hospital that has been serving East Los Angeles and surrounding communities for more than 70 years. It is accredited by the Joint Commission and is a licensed provider for Medicare and Medi-Cal programs, along with many HMOs, PPOs, and managed care organizations.

The hospital provides high-quality healthcare with consistency and compassion, and offers a wide range of services, including Obstetrics, Medical/Surgical, Intensive, Coronary, Sub-Acute Care, Cardio-Pulmonary, Rehabilitation and 24-hour Emergency Services. Visit eladoctorshospital.com or email [email protected] to find out more.

For any media inquiries, please reach out to: Amie Boersma at: (310) 413-0269 or at: [email protected].

About East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital:

East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital is a 127-bed hospital that has been serving East Los Angeles and surrounding communities for more than 70 years. It is accredited by the Joint Commission and is a licensed provider for Medicare and Medi-Cal programs, along with many HMOs, PPOs and managed care organizations. The hospital provides affordable, high-quality healthcare with consistency and compassion, and offers a wide range of services, including Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Medical/Surgical, Intensive, Coronary, Sub-Acute Care, Cardio-Pulmonary, Rehabilitation and 24-hour Emergency Services. Visit eladoctorshospital.com or email [email protected] to find out more.