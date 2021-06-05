London Court of International Arbitration Invests in LexisNexis® Visualfiles™ to Enhance Quality of Service, Boost Efficiency and Augment Global Competitiveness

LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions today announced that the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), ranked among the top three arbitration institutions globally, is investing in legal workflow and case management system, Lexis® Visualfiles™. With this deployment, the LCIA will leverage sophisticated technical capabilities to boost business efficiency and enhance the quality of service to its many international users. The business intelligence derived from real-time management information will enable LCIA to make informed strategic business decisions. The superior data management and security capability provided by the technology will greatly facilitate compliance with data protection obligations.

Once deployed, the LCIA team will experience productivity gains from using Visualfiles. Typically, the LCIA attracts over 450 new cases annually, from all over the world.

Jacomijn van Haersolte-van Hof, Director General of the LCIA, said, “We have always recognised that the smart use of technology is important to the delivery of an excellent service to our users, something which our experience during the pandemic has emphasised. We are streamlining our processes with the adoption of Visualfiles as our internal case management system, a move which has enabled us to take a fresh approach to the administration of LCIA cases alongside the introduction of the LCIA Rules 2020, which promote the use of technology to improve efficiency. This is a major strategic investment for us, and we selected Visualfiles after a careful review of all the options. Visualfiles will enable the Registrar and Counsel to deliver an even better service to users, and the LCIA to maintain its reputation for excellent case management.” Visualfiles replaces the LCIA’s internal case management system. Following a rigorous competitive tender, the LCIA chose Visualfiles for its proven capability, speed of deployment, business optimisation and flexibility for customisation – all of which combined considerably de-risks and future-proofs the institution’s investment in the solution. Using the Visualfiles toolkit, the LCIA will have the ability to quickly adapt existing applications and build new ones – without the need for extensive technical capability or involvement from LexisNexis. This means that the LCIA will independently be able to maintain the solution and ensure that it evolves to meet the institution’s current and future business needs. Finally, LexisNexis team’s experience, expertise, and cultural fit with the LCIA clinched the deal for LexisNexis.

Given the nature of its role, the LCIA places confidentiality, compliance, and security at the forefront of its service and wanted to ensure that the chosen system achieved all of this, but without creating a cumbersome or non-intuitive system for its users. In Visualfiles, the LCIA will have a single, secure repository for all data and information about its cases, increasing data integrity and case collaboration. Users will not need to share sensitive files via email or print documents but will be able to collaborate efficiently and compliantly. Visualfiles will enable the LCIA to easily apply data protection policies for data retention and management, making compliance with regulations routine.

The LCIA will be well-positioned to make faster and informed decisions to support smooth operations, with real-time business reporting delivered by Visualfiles. Routinely, the institution will be able to interrogate data for intelligence to spot new trends, evolving business relationships and growth opportunities.

LexisNexis is working consultatively and in partnership with the LCIA to deliver the desired solution to the institution. Work is already underway – driven by a comprehensive team of client consultants and professional services executives – to assess business requirements, determine solution and database design, develop workflows and more. LexisNexis will also integrate Visualfiles with the LCIA’s accounting solution, Sage.

Simon Farthing, Commercial and Marketing Director at LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, commented, “This is a complex project and the LCIA’s approach to technology deployment is incisive – they are addressing their current business needs, with an eye to future requirements. Their attention to detail and engagement with us is heartening, as is their drive. Once delivered, the outcome will offer the LCIA the competitive advantage it needs to stay at the forefront of global arbitration.”