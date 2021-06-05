Rockley Photonics to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Rockley Photonics, Ltd. (“the Company” or “Rockley”), a leading global supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Name: Cowen and Company 49th Annual Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, June 3 at 2:30 PM EST

Virtual Fireside Chat Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen90/rock.ph/2349513

Name: Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Dates: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:05 AM ET

About Rockley

Rockley is a leading integrated photonics chipset developer and module supplier for high-volume sensor and communication products. Formed in 2013, Rockley is led by Dr. Andrew Rickman, the founder of the first commercial silicon photonics company, Bookham Technology.

Rockley has positioned itself for hyper scale manufacture with a uniquely capable platform that can address multiple huge and emerging markets, including health monitoring in consumer devices, data communications and machine vision. Rockley has partnered with multiple Tier-1 customers across the markets it serves to deliver the complex optical systems required for transformational product realization. To learn more about Rockley, visit www.rockleyphotonics.com.