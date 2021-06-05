American Actors UK Collaborates with Candice Palladino to Present The Sharen Lorenzo Show

NEW YORK – June 3, 2021 – PRLog — Others have traveled the road before her however Candice Palladino is in a lane of her own. Standing on the shoulders of Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge; vulnerable, quirky, intelligent, and versatile, Candice Palladino is a uniquely gifted, award-winning American actress and writer currently living in the UK with dual citizenship to both countries. On Tuesday, June 8 Pond Jumper Productions is collaborating with American Actors UK to present the first reading (on-line invite only) for The Sharen Lorenzo Show, a play written by and starring Candice.

Candice attended Long Island High School for the Arts where she discovered that she could act, sing and make people laugh. Candice went on to attain her BFA at NYU’s TISCH School of the Arts and her master’s degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Since leaving the Conservatoire, Candice has worked steadily as an actor, singer, and writer and is expanding into creating content with the recent launch of her production company Pond Jumper Productions. It started with the revival of Daisy May, a character she created during her master’s program, in her one-woman cabaret, “Daisy May is Breaking In” as part of the John Thaw Initiative at The Actors Centre and Tristan Bates Theatre, London.

In 2017, Candice won a Best Actress award at the Los Angeles Actors Awards Film Festival, for her role in the indie Sci-Fi thriller, “The Getaway.” She plays Ashley, a small-town girl trapped in a stultifying relationship who undergoes a metamorphosis by turning into a badass destroyer of aliens. “There is an edginess about her… [that] gives the film believability,” says Nigel Barber from the Actors Awards.

Following on from this success, another indie movie, “The Great Charade,” gave Candice the opportunity to shine once again. As Dixie Lee, Candice drives the action with her portrayal of a complex troubled young girl, who ends up participating in the kidnapping of her idol. Daniel Strange, the Writer/Director/ Producer of the movie, says this of her: “[Candice] embodies a kind of magic… astounding range and power…knack for comedic timing…stunning subtlety, bringing humanity to every role.” This performance earned her the following awards and nominations:

Best Supporting Actress – Festigious Film Festival (The Great Charade) *

Best Supporting Actress – 2019 FilmCon Film Festival (The Great Charade) *

Best Monologue Actors Awards (The Great Charade) *

Best Supporting Actress – Actors Awards (The Great Charade)

Best Supporting Actress – Oniros Film Awards (The Great Charade)

*Winner

Also, a rising voice-over artist, Candice is the voice for the lead role in the groundbreaking new video game, "Unknown Number," for Godolphin Games releasing later this year. She is featured on several TRESemmé Hair Care commercials in the US and Canada markets and is the voice on a commercial for Wonderbly books. Interpreting and portraying authentic, layered, and complicated roles is one of Candice's favorite parts of her work. With Candice's roots firmly planted in comedy, the surreal and absurdities, do not be surprised if she also makes you cry.