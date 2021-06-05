The Metro Apartments in Fort Lee officially opens for tours this weekend

Ray Reduce Jr., of Ray Reduce Development, and Vinny and Russ Luppino, of V&R Developers, have partnered to create this state-of-the-art apartment residence in Fort Lee, NJ.

The Metro Apartments is open for tours.

FORT LEE, N.J. – June 3, 2021 – PRLog — Ray Reduce Jr., of Ray Reduce Development, and Vinny and Russ Luppino, of V&R Developers, have partnered to create The Metro, a state-of-the- art apartment residence in Fort Lee, NJ. The highly anticipated new community will open for tours this weekend. Grand opening specials are available. To learn more or to schedule a tour, visit themetrorentals.com or call 551-574-0489.

The roots of the Reduce and Luppino families trace back to the early 1900s when Ray’s grandfather Victor Reduce and Vinny and Russ’ father Rosario Luppino brought their unique family legacies of building and development from Italy to the United States. Through the years, Ray, Vinny and Russ have collaborated on various mixed-use retail, office, townhouse and condominium projects. Now, the third generation of Fort Lee families have joined forces once again to embark on their next homebuilding journey through the creation of The Metro – a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the legacy of Fort Lee’s Main Street. Through their solid work ethic, hands-on management and love for their hometown, Ray, Vinny and Russ will ensure an optimal living experience for their residents as their families have over the last 50 years.

“It really has been an exceptional honor to work on this project with the the Luppinos and contribute to the legacy of Fort Lee and all the wonderful memories that the town has provided to both of our families,” said Ray Reduce Jr., of Ray Reduce Development.

Meticulously designed, The Metro offers high-end residences that are fully equipped with modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full islands and tile backsplashes, open living/dining areas, shades on all windows (including blackout shades in bedrooms), modern bathrooms and a washer and dryer in each unit. “With a variety of one- and two-bedroom floorplans to choose from, there is something for everyone here at The Metro,” said Russ Luppino of V&R Developers.

Enjoy the convenience and safety of The Metro’s virtual doorman service with key fob entry system and video intercom in every residence. Other amenities include a state-of-the- art fitness center with ECHELON multi-faceted equipment and spart apps, assigned covered parking, outdoor terrace with lounge area and seating, landscaped courtyard, onsite security with secured camera system, electric car charging station, luxurious lobby area, free high-speed Wi-Fi in common areas, bicycle storage and more.

The pet-friendly building is nestled in Fort Lee, NJ within proximity to an abundance of schools, restaurants, shopping and access to all major highways, as well as convenient access to Manhattan. The Metro is conveniently located in Bergen County’s gateway to New York City. Fort Lee is a diverse and dynamic borough at the Eastern border of Bergen County, situated along the Hudson River atop the Palisades. Given its evolving cosmopolitan ambiance and close proximity to Manhattan, Fort Lee has a truly amazing selection of restaurants.

Fort Lee also has an extremely diverse employment base in industries that include healthcare, professional and technical services, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, real estate, and public service. Being located at the crossroads of the George Washington Bridge affords Fort Lee a myriad of public transportation options with easy access to many of the region’s key roadways.

“With so much to offer, it’s an easy choice to make The Metro your new home and enjoy life in one of the most accessible, diverse, culturally enriched, and historic towns in the country,” said Vinny Luppino of V&R Developers.

The Metro is located at 470 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. One-bedroom residences start at $2,150 and two-bedroom residences start at $2,900 per month. The Metro will offer the following grand opening promotions: First month free on a 13-month lease, broker fee paid by landlord, one free parking space, $1,000 security deposit to qualified applicants and waived amenity fee. To learn more, visit themetrorentals.com.

About V&R Developers

V&R Developers is a multi-generational homebuilding company based in Fort Lee, NJ. Leading the company are Vinny and Russ Luppino. The Luppinos have built and manage some of the most desirable buildings in the Fort Lee marketplace over the last 50 years. Some recent Fort Lee projects include Sylvan Ridge, Terrace Marquee, The 2301 and The Addison. To learn more, call 201-947-7900.

About Ray Reduce Development

Ray Reduce Development is one of Bergen County’s most renowned and trusted developers, contractors and construction managers. Since 1948, Ray Reduce Development has built a solid reputation among the many businesses and organizations involved in the process of development. To learn more, visit rreduce.com or call 201-567-8333.