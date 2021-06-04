Werewolf Coin Goes Live on Latoken Exchange, Hits $1.9 Within Hours of Trading

London, UK, 3 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Werewolf Exchange’s WWC (Werewolf Coin) hit an all-time high price of $1.9 within hours of trading after getting listed on Latoken Exchange. At the time of writing, the coin is trading with USDT, ETH, and BTC pairs and its market cap is hovering around $73.6 million.

Werewolf Coin will be listing on Coinsbit, an award-winning exchange on June 4, 2021. Werewolf Exchange platform previously held two rounds of IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) on Latoken Exchange.

The Platform also launched its NFT Raffle competition platform recently. The feature will be accessible from the werewolf app dashboard under the NFT section. Anyone holding NFT can create a competition pool setting a minimum price, the number of participants, and the end date. When the user enters the draw, their ETH gets locked within the smart contract until the end date.

The winner is selected by a pseudo-random algorithm in the smart contract and the winning amount gets automatically exchanged for the staked NFT. The Raffle creator receives money from the Raffle ticket sale, while the winner gets the NFT from the Raffle pool. The more ticket a user buys, the higher their chances of winning.

About Werewolf.

Werewolf Exchange is a decentralized platform with a complete ecosystem and tokenomics of its own. WWC is the utility token of Werewolf which can be used by members to govern the ecosystem. The concept behind Werewolf Exchange is to bring value to the NFT market with its own marketplace or exchange where users can trade or transfer Werewolf Coin and other coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. So far, the Werewolf platform has garnered a lot of attention with over 12000 users onboarded already on the platform and more than 30,000 members on social media.