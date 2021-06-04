3 Simple Steps to Generate Passive Rewards Of Up To 50% APY by Staking GLQ On GraphLinq App

PARIS, FRANCE, 3 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, GraphLinq is a no-code protocol for building on blockchain which helps you automate & perform over hundreds of actions based on events triggered on-chain & off-chain. Build, visualize and automate tasks without requiring any coding skills at all.

GLQ is the native token for the GraphLinq ecosystem built on top of Ethereum (ERC20). It is used to run a graph on the platform’s mainnet to execute different processes over the blockchain to automate tasks, triggering events, and much more. GLQ will be used as the payment method in GraphLinq Marketplace where templates will be bought and sold peer-to-peer.

Established at the beginning of 2021, GraphLinq brings users in the crypto sphere a new model of integrating blockchain automation on any blockchain-related task. Simply put, GraphLinq Protocol contains unique tools such as an engine and an integrated development environment (IDE) to provide automated services while leveraging centralized data streams and several blockchains.

The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any technical skills or coding background. Setting up bots, or basic scripted logic, arbitrages on DEX or trading on a centralized exchange, they build the tools that help the decentralization adoption, every business has a logic that can be automated, they make it possible through monitoring and execution over multi-blockchains data.

All You Need To Know About GLQ Staking which allows you to earn Passive Rewards of Up To 50% APY

GraphLinq has finally announced the much-awaited GLQ staking launch on the GraphLinq App, incentivizing the holders of GLQ to earn passive rewards. Upon staking, GLQ holders can earn as much as 50% APY in rewards depending on the unique tier mechanism aimed at incentivizing long-term holders.

Initially, tier rankings are allotted in a decentralized nature as following:

-> First 15% stakers of total stakers will be in Tier 1 and get 50% APY

-> Next 40% stakers will be in Tier 2 and get 25% APY

-> The rest stakers will be in Tier 3 and enjoy a 12.5% APY

Tiers Utility Token Annualized Interest Rate (APY) Staking Rewards Distribution Time Tier 1 $GLQ 50% APY Real-Time Tier 2 $GLQ 25% APY Real-Time Tier 3 $GLQ 12.5% APY Real-Time

The current APY is for a limited period only and would be updated in the near future.

When someone stakes for the first time, they’ll be in Tier 3 first and then make it onto the higher tiers by holding for longer durations, as the number of stakers increases one can end up in the first 15% or next 40% stakers, increasing his/her tier rank. Also, stakers in the higher tiers could drop to subsequent lower tiers upon withdrawing their staked GLQ, ultimately rewarding the long-term holders.

To put it simply, the longer you hold, the more your rank is likely to get to the next tier with higher APY. At each withdrawal you will lose your tier advantages, incentivizing the holders the most.

The first withdrawal decreases APY by half (if you’re not on tier 3), and the second will take the staker back to the last tier with the least APY. However, claiming yielded GLQ does not affect tier ranks or rewards.

Stake GLQ in 3 Easy steps

A step-by-step guide to stake GLQ:

Step 1

Make Sure You Have $GLQ!

If you’re still looking for a way to get $GLQ, here is how you can get them:

You can get GLQ on app.graphlinq.io using fiat. For this method, you’ll need to verify your KYC and enter your ERC20 wallet address to receive GLQ.

Swap your ETH/ERC20 for GLQ on Uniswap, 1inch, Metamask wallet.

You can also get GLQ on any of these centralized exchanges (CEXs): Kucoin, MXC, Gate.io



Video Tutorial on How To Get GLQ: https://youtu.be/_3tOZhBb9zw

Step 2

Connect Your ERC20 Wallet like Metamask, Coinbase Wallet, etc. to GraphLinq App by selecting your desired wallet.

Then Approve the connection by clicking on “Sign”

Step 3

Go to the Staking Interface by clicking on “ Stake your GLQ ” on the top bar or “ Staking Interface ” on the sidebar.

” on the top bar or “ ” on the sidebar. Once you are on the Staking Interface, “Total Staked GLQ”, “My Staked GLQ”, “My Claimable Rewards” and your current Tier Ranking can be seen.

Within the staking interface, you can find the option to “Withdraw” your staked GLQ and an option to “Claim Rewards.”

But first, we need to stake some GLQ. To do that, enter your desired GLQ amount to stake in the “Stake Your GLQ” field. After entering the desired figure, click on “Stake now” and approve the contract on your connected wallet. Then after the approval from your wallet, click on “Stake now” again and confirm on your connected wallet in order to complete the staking process.

After this, your GLQ will be staked successfully!

Video Tutorial On How To Stake GLQ: https://youtu.be/hHsVEp_zKp0