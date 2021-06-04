Signify Innovations India wins Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) Innovations India Limited has been awarded the coveted Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (GPACSR) for the year 2020 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

The award will be felicitated at a virtual ceremony on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the presence of distinguished business leaders and participants from across the globe.

Commenting on the win, Natasha Tandon, Head – Integrated Communications and CSR, Signify India, said, ” At Signify, we have always aimed to use our expertise and knowledge of lighting to give back to the communities in which we operate through our strategic Corporate Social Responsibility programs. We are honored to receive this recognition of our efforts and we are deeply motivated to continue to create long-lasting impact in these communities.”

Mr. Manoj K. Raut, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Institute of Directors said, “We are pleased to present Signify with this award. Their work with the underserved communities is very inspiring and they have set very high standards for the entire corporate fraternity.”

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in 1991, are recognized worldwide as the hallmark of Corporate Excellence. It celebrates the achievements and performance of well performing organizations annually and helps to build their brand equity, which have won wide acceptance among businesses and industry globally. Based on internationally recognized criteria, the credibility of these awards lies in the transparency, depth and impartiality of the assessment process. Golden Peacock Awards, through evaluation of application provides opportunity for self-assessment and helps companies accelerate their performance levels and beat the competition.

This year, there were over 319 entrants for the coveted awards. Out of which, after careful scrutiny, 119 applications were shortlisted for final selection through a 3-tier assessment process. An assessment group comprising of Corporate Social Responsibility and Human Resource Management experts was set up to assess the applications. Each application was reviewed by assessors independently and was later discussed by the committee for normalization of assessments/reviews.