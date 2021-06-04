Newcomer Military.Finance secures exclusive sponsorships and looks to dominate the land, air, and sea during the Bitcoin 2021 Conference

$MIL token looks to build on its impressive start with the entire crypto world watching.

Alexandria, VA, 3 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Military.Finance is a Decentralized Financial (DeFi) token built on the BNB Smart Chain. Its mission is to provide resources to non-profit organizations focused on helping our most precious commodity, our veterans. The initial partner is the Heart of a Lion foundation, a non-profit run by Major Ed Pulido and golfer John Daly. “We chose Major Ed because of his excellent track record and the transparency he provides on the dollars allocated. We couldn’t be more excited,” said Brad Dahl, project founder.

Why did Military.Finance decide to go all in now? “We couldn’t pass this opportunity up,” said Mike Paine, one of the creative directors on the project. “True to our military veteran partners, we decided that we would take a play out of their playbook and control and dominate the land, air, and sea around the event.”

Military.Finance has purchased a total of 12 billboards that includes digital billboards leading in and out of the convention, and mobile billboards that will have a constant presence all around town during the event. Military.Finance also booked airplane banners that will fly over the convention, beach, and city all three days, and floating billboards that will be prominent on the beach and Biscayne Bay areas near the convention.

Two of the developers, Brad Dahl and Shawn Burst will attend the conference and can be contacted through the Military.Finance Telegram channel.

If you’re interested in buying the crypto token, it is currently available on PancakeSwap as part of the Smart Chain Binance Network. For more information regarding the events, NASCAR sponsorship, becoming a partner, or simply wanting to know more, visit https://www.military.finance.

