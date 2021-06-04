OneFitPlus launches Multi-User Connected Interactive Fitness in India

The fitness-tech company, OneFitPlus launched multi-user connected fitness in India. OneFitPlus is the largest interactive fitness platform in India, with a community of over 100,000 members. OneFitPlus pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes in January this year. This is their full version launch with multiple users able to compete and engage with each other through the leaderboard. The leaderboard displays users’ real-time exercise statistics and user profiles creating a community environment where members can compete with and motivate each other.

Customers across India who have Fitkit or RPM Fitness Treadmill or Spin Bike can use their phones or their tablets and join the instructor-led classes for Free. They also offer free pan India installation, free diet consultation, and free doctor consultation to their customers. OneFitPlus makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient while fostering social connections that encourage members to be the best versions of themselves.

Connected fitness is a nascent industry that is a combination of technology and fitness equipment. The tech-backed smart fitness equipment makes exercising fun and easy for users. OneFitPlus leverages its mobile application that is available on Apple and Google Play stores and is rated above 4.6 stars by more than 3,000 users. Their smart technology offers an enhanced fitness experience to users who exercise at home. As of May 2021, no other player has launched a solution in connected fitness in the country.

OneFitPlus has over 1000 employees and partners across India. The company established its warehouses in Kolkata, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Chennai to serve its customers better and its products are available on Flipkart and Amazon.

The company’s tech development center is located in Hyderabad, while the customer care center is located in Raipur. OneFitPlus caters to customers from across different age segments – from 15 to 70 years old. They also provide home installation services in over 27,000 locations across India.

Speaking about the launch of OneFitPlus, Mohit Mathur, Founder & CEO of OneFitPlus, said, “There are many of us who cannot exercise regularly. We all know regular exercising can make us healthier, improve our heart, and help reduce weight. Our goal is to develop engaging products. We want people to get on our treadmills or indoor bikes, and forget the “Effort” that goes into “Exercising” and enjoy the exercise like their favorite childhood sport. We want to make OneFitPlus engaging and addictive so that users along with their friends and family can join and “Have Fun and Exercise” together as a group. We don’t want our users to worry about the weather to take your morning or evening walk.”

“We have annual revenue of over INR 100 Crore, and the target is to double the customers and top line this year. We continue to invest in improving customer experience. Our major investments are in technology and fitness services so that we can make OneFitPlus better. It is the game-changer in the Fitness segment, and our goal is to make it fun, engaging, and interactive. We want to build a community that adopts it as a lifestyle choice and engages while having fun with fitness.”, Mathur added.

OneFitPlus ecosystem covers – Live, Connected, Interactive Studio – OneFitPlus.Live, Connected Fitness Gaming – Fitwarz, and Digital Currency – HealthCoins which reward you for exercising using the OneFitPlus app. OneFitPlus also offers Free Diet Consultation, Trainer Consultation, and Doctor Consultation for its members. RPM Fitness & Fitkit are the largest fitness cardio equipment brands in India.

About OneFitPlus: OneFitPlus is a Fit-tech company that brings to your home the complete ecosystem to achieve fitness goals, using best-in-class equipment, scientific training & nutrition methods, and innovative technology. They have created an entire ecosystem of fitness solutions that help users achieve their fitness goals in a fun and easy manner while at home. Their philosophy of making exercise sports-like is manifested in their offerings of OneFitplus.Live – streaming Live sessions to guide and motivate you.