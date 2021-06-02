Ziad K. Abdelnour Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

NEW YORK, NY, June 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Ziad K. Abdelnour with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Abdelnour celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Abdelnour is a respected investment advisor and the founder, president and chief executive officer of both Blackhawk Partners Inc. and OVM Capital LLC in New York City. Focusing on two specific areas of finance, Blackhawk is a reliable trader and supplier of commodities. The firm also specializes in private equity investments and advisory services, particularly regarding buyouts, strategic equity investments, consolidations and more. Meanwhile, OVM Capital offers expert financial solutions to businesses and individuals seeking to develop their wealth. OVM provides funding to clients worldwide on various projects, from construction and real estate to corporate expansion ventures.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Abdelnour has built and financed over 150 companies and raised and invested over $20 billion. He is a former senior partner and managing member of Terra Nova Capital Partners, having found success in this capacity between 2001 and 2013. His tenure also included more than three decades of experience on Wall Street. During the earliest stages of his career, Mr. Abdelnour drew extensively from the example of Michael Milken, for whom he worked at Drexel Burnham Lambert, an American investment bank that was headquartered in New York City.

A trusted expert in his field, Mr. Abdelnour has become a frequent speaker at various financial policy events. In fact, he recently hosted a webinar on March 2, 2021, which focused on how to make money in the present environment. There were approximately 3,000 people in attendance. Mr. Abdelnour has also been featured in countless interviews on various media channels and in print throughout the world for his expertise.

In addition to his daily responsibilities, Mr. Abdelnour has become a successful writer in his field. Among his works, he authored “Economic Warfare: Secrets of Wealth Creation in the Age of Welfare Politics” and “Startup Saboteurs: How Incompetence, Ego, and Small Thinking Prevent True Wealth Creation.” Additionally, Mr. Abdelnour has contributed articles to various professional publications and journals.

A leader in the nonprofit sector, Mr. Abdelnour founded and serves as the chairperson of the board of the Financial Policy Council, which was established to provide face-to-face dialogue with the nation’s most influential power brokers and policymakers. He is also the founder and president of the U.S. Committee for a Free Lebanon. Moreover, Mr. Abdelnour served as a member of the Middle East Forum’s advisory board in New York City.

Following the example of his father and grandfather, who both worked in finance, Mr. Abdelnour’s uncle was also the Minister of Finance in Lebanon. After earning a Bachelor of Science in economics, summa cum laude, at America University of Beirut, he went on to complete a Master of Business Administration in finance, magna cum laude, at the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania in 1984. Supported by several industry-related organizations, Mr. Abdelnour is a past president of the Arabic Bankers Associations of North America. Named among the Most Famous 300 American Financiers in America’s History, he is most proud to have been recognized alongside so many other great names in the history of finance. He was also listed with the 500 Most Influential CEOs in the World.

