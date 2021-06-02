Frank Ciuffani Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Law

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ, June 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Frank Ciuffani has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Notre Dame in 1969 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law three years later, Mr. Ciuffani was admitted to practice law through the New Jersey State Bar Association, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and the U.S. Supreme Court. During the early 1970’s, he began his professional career with Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, where he focused his practice on commercial litigation and employment law.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Ciuffani gained valuable expertise in the field as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge for the Civil and Family Divisions of Middlesex County Vicinage, where he also served as Presiding Judge for the General Equity Division and Probate Judge. While on the bench, he presided over a number of notable cases involving the Archdiocese of Newark entering the tombstone business, Horizon’s tiered approach to product billing, and construction of the World Trade Center Freedom Tower. Additionally, Mr. Ciuffani launched a pilot mediation program for home-mortgage foreclosures in 2008 that became the model for foreclosures across the state.

Drawing on more than four decades of practiced experience, Mr. Ciuffani excels today with Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer as a general counsel specializing in mediation and arbitration. In recent years, he also developed curricula for lawyers that is aimed at trial preparedness. In order to remain aware of changes in the field, Mr. Ciuffani aligns himself with the Middlesex County, New Jersey State and American Bar Associations, as well as the Supreme Court Committee on Complementary Dispute Resolution.

An expert in his field, Mr. Ciuffani has been recognized on numerous occasions throughout his career. In addition to being honored as a Top Rated Civil Judge in Middlesex County through the New Jersey Law Journal Superior Court Judicial Survey in 2009 and 2012, he received the Arthur H. Miller Lawyer Achievement Award through the Middlesex Bar Association and the Professional Lawyer of the Year Award through the New Jersey Commission on Professionalism. Though his career has been suffused with highlights, Mr. Ciuffani is most proud to have served as a state court judge at the trial level for nearly 15 years. Within the next five years, he intends to continue focusing his practice in mediation and arbitration.

