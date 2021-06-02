Elizabeth Alexander Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

WASHINGTON, DC, June 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Elizabeth Alexander with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Alexander celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Ms. Alexander began her career as a staff lawyer for the National Prison Project of the American Civil Liberties Union from 1981 to 1996. She subsequently served as Associate Director from 1992 to 1996 and as Director from 1996 through 2008. Since 2009, Ms. Alexander has operated her own law firm, but has continued to focus on prisoners’ rights claims. Almost all of her cases have cases have involved class action cases, although one of her other cases resulted in a large settlement on behalf of a prisoner who had died when he was placed in a locked cell and staff failed to take necessary steps to feed him and attend to his other basic human needs.

Ms. Alexander has also argued a number of significant legal cases, including the leading case on the standard for showing a violation of the Eighth Amendment right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment and participated in another case that was featured on “60 Minutes”. Yet another significant case involved a prisoner who was forced to give birth in shackles, despite any suggestion that such steps, which made delivery more difficult, were needed, with resulting injuries to her child. Since that decision, several other federal appellate courts have agreed that routine shackling of women during childbirth is cruel and unusual. In another of her cases, she assisted in negotiating an end to a prison rebellion in Virginia’s “supermax” prison.

Ms. Alexander has also spoken about prisoner’s rights at scores of colleges and universities, as well at conferences on developments in the field. She has served as a Visitor from Practice at the University of Southern California and also served as a lecturer at the University of Texas and the University of Wisconsin. In addition, she won a Woodrow Wilson Teaching Scholarship following her college graduation. Following a successful state-wide lawsuit involving Pennsylvania prisons, she and her co-counsel won the Pennsylvania Prison Society Annual Award. She was also elected to the American Law Institute, which promotes model statutes and legal reform. In her 70’s, Ms. Alexander is continuing to litigate on behalf of prisoners.

