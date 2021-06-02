Arthur M. Langer, PhD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, June 02, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Arthur M. Langer, PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Langer celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Langer is Professor Emeritus of the Doctoral Program in Earth and Environmental Sciences, Graduate School and University Center of the City University of New York. He currently holds an appointment as a Research Associate in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the American Museum of Natural History, New York.

Dr. Langer’s degree credentials include a B.A. received from Hunter College of the City College of New York (1956), an M.A. degree received from Columbia University, New York (1962), and a Ph.D. degree also received from Columbia University in March of 1965. His studies at Columbia University focused on mineralogy, a subdiscipline of the geological sciences. While still a graduate student at Columbia he collaborated with some department faculty to produce reports concerning issues important to mining and petroleum corporations, and the United States Air Force. Many of these studies were published in the peer-reviewed literature. Among these were the Geological Society of America, and the Mineralogical Society of America). Dr. Langer’s earliest studies on New York pegmatites, amphibolites intercalated within the Manhattan Schist were published in national and international peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Langer has held faculty positions within the City University from 1964 – 2020. He was a Lecturer in the Department of Geology, City College of New York (1964 – 1965). He rose through academic ranks during his tenure at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine of the City University (1968 – 1989). He was appointed Professor while on the Brooklyn College campus (1990 – 2004) and later located his office and operations to the Graduate School (2004 – 2020).

During this time, Dr. Langer has held many leadership positions within the City University. of New York. He was Professor and Director of the Environmental Sciences Laboratory, a member institute of the Institutes of Applied Sciences, a City University Consortium. He served in the capacity as the consortium’s Director.

Dr. Langer formerly served as the Associate Director of the Environmental Sciences Laboratory in the Mount Sinai School of Medicine from 1965 – 1986, and was a member of the Center for Polypeptide and Membrane Research from 1986 – 1988. During this period he became recognized as an international figure in the study of mineral dusts and their biological effects. Asbestos, silica and talc are notable in this regard.

His research interests included the asbestos minerals, fibers in ambient air, fibers in workplaces, fibers in human tissues; properties that impart biological activity to mineral particles and dust; instrumental techniques and media analysis. Interest and study of talc 1967 – present are among Dr. Langer’s early publications related to consumer talcum.



Dr. Langer’s accomplishments are many. He is known both nationally and internationally as the scientist who developed identification criteria of colloidal- size particulates by electron microscopy methods, developed the basic technique for the isolation and extraction of particles from human tissues, and stressed the study and importance of particle interaction mechanisms with biological substrates. His expertise in the field of pneumoconiosis and dust-induced disease is internationally acknowledged.

Recognition of Dr. Langer’s stature in his field is evidenced by interaction with many national and internationally agencies. These include government, labor unions, and industry organizations that sought his advice and expertise. Based on his many contributions to the mineral dust literature, his career in the academy has earned him the recognition written here.

