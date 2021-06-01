Marsis the hybrid blockchain protocol that combines NFT and DeFi

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 1 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The crypto space has improved in recent years with the explosion in the growth of DeFi and NFTs products. These two concepts have expanded the use of cryptocurrencies and brought about novel financial innovations.

Hybrid blockchain solutions have been the talk of the market in recent years, and Marsis has developed a major reply to this growing topic. Marsis is a hybrid platform that combines Decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs to provide a well-rounded experience for users.

Combining NFT with DeFi

Marsis is a unique platform that combines NFTs, DeFi, and DAO concepts. It is a decentralized platform where anyone can launch NFTs and stake tokens for rewards.

Marsis allows crypto enthusiasts to leverage NFT and DeFi products within a decentralized ecosystem. It goes beyond the norm and features a DAO, an NFT marketplace, synthetic asset aggregator, DeFi pools, and more.

One of the primary objectives of Marsis is to create a decentralized evaluation mechanism for NFT assets. The current system of evaluating NFTs is vague, leading to a bloated market where assets are overvalued and undervalued.

This system is not sustainable, and a central point of valuing NFTs is needed. Marsis provides a solution by using a community-based approach where users vote to determine the valuation of an NFT asset.

The more votes an NFT has, the higher its valuation. Additionally, Marsis community members can lock their votes and earn rewards from DeFi pools supported on the platform.

The inbuilt NFT marketplace allows creators and artists to create NFTs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Binance Smart Chain offers scalability, fast transaction speeds, and crucially low transaction fees. Users can create NFTs at a cheaper fee when compared to Ethereum.

Different Roles in the Marsis Ecosystem

Marsis implements an identity check that differentiates users into different categories. Each category has its characteristics and features they can access within the Marsis ecosystem.

General users are termed Spacewalkers and can explore most features on Marsis. Spacewalkers are mainly enthusiasts and investors looking to purchase NFTs and stake DeFi products on Marsis. They can earn rewards by locking down votes on different NFLT assets on Marsis.

Residents are classified as the second group and consist of skilled creators in digital arts, music, and more. Residents grow the Marsis community by creating, listing, and selling their NFT within the Marsis ecosystem.

Guests are classified as external NFT creators that list their collections on the NFT marketplace to evaluate and sell their digital assets. At the same time, a dual role feature exists that allows users to access additional features.

DeFi Pools

As a hybrid blockchain platform, DeFi is a significant part of its ecosystem, and Marsis supports multiple DeFi pools. The DEX pool allows users to increase their portfolios by adding liquidity to supported pools. Yield farmers can easily stake their SIS tokens on the popular DEX platform PancakeSwap to earn SIS-BNB LP token and then stake it on Marsis DEX pool.

The Consensus pool is innovative since it is self-generating. The pool is generated when Spacewalkers lock their vote, which is used to evaluate NFT assets. The tokens used in the voting process are sent to mining characters that begin mining to generate SIS tokens for stakers.

Other developments

Marsis is set to issue an airdrop for community members on June 2, 2021. The blockchain platform will distribute its native token SIS to a list of community member addresses eligible for the Airdrop.

According to Marsis, there will be no IDO (initial DEX offering), and the Airdrop will be the initial means for anyone to get hold of its token SIS. SIS is a BEP20 token and will power the significant features and products supported within the Marsis ecosystem.

The airdrop distribution will occur on supported BEP 20 tokens wallets like Trust Wallet and will herald the beginning of the Marsis ecosystem.

Conclusion

Marsis is trailing the blaze with its unique hybrid platform that integrates NFTs and DeFi. Users are provided with significant features that will help improve their NFT and DeFi experience and at the same time access increased earning opportunities. Marsis is the real deal, and we expect the platform to fare well in the highly competitive NFT sector.

