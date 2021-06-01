What is victocoin? Introduction to victocoin token

Victocoin is the first cryptocurrency project that reward its user to use its social media platform.

What is victocoin?

Victocoin is a cryptocurrency token that represents a new kind of decentralise social media, based on the blockchain, the currency will be integrated to a social media platform, that reward its user to watch, like, comment and share a video.

Victocoin is a cryptocurrency token built on binance smart chain and a faster transaction time reduces gas fees.

An Introduction to victocoin VTCN

Social media is a big business, facebook and Instagram, whatsapp have millions of users that access the platform daily, Mark Zuckerberg is worth over 119.2 billion USD.

Founder Favour Onuorah believes content creators and everyday users should profit from the platform. Instead of being used as advertising fodder.

Content creators can charge a subscription fee to their followers and also get rewarded when an ad is shown on their video, they can also receive donation from their fans and many more,

Every day users get paid in cryptocurrency to watch, like, comment and share videos.

We believe that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, this lead us in creating a platform that will not only benefit content creators but all users of the platform, this changes the game for low income earners, younger audience and early cryptocurrency adopter.

Breakdown of VTCN token

Victocoin has a supply of 600,000,000. Its peak price so far was $0.01 on May 31, 2021.

You can participate in the Pre-sale, Earn 5% for every vtcn purchase,

You can also earn vtcn by referral, create an account and get your referral link.

Victocoin Summary

Victocoin is yet another blockchain-based social platform, but that does not mean it can’t succeed.

There are several key factors fuelling victocoin’s chances of success.

Victocoin is built on binance smart chain, lower gas fees and faster transaction.

Victocoin will be integrated into a social media that will reward its user to watch, like, comment and share videos. Changing the way, you earn money online, everyone will make $15,000 – $20,000 a year, this depends on the contribution to the platform.

The victocoin vault is the platform wallet and is used to storing funds, staking and exchanges into other currencies.

With these pieces in place, victocoin could be the next generation of social media platforms.

