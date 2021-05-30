SmartBuyGlasses Supports Environmental Causes with Planet Friendly Eyewear

POOLE, ENGLAND, May 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Recreate. Reimagine. Restore- These are the words that poet Jordan Sanchez uses to call for a greener world. This World Environment Day’s theme is Ecosystem Restoration. Among the many ways in which we can restore the ecosystem, things that can be done include growing trees and cleaning up water bodies.

Online eyewear retailer SmartBuyGlasses.co.uk has been leading the way in supporting environmental causes with its numerous partnerships leading to planet-friendly stylish eyewear.

Oh My Woodness!



Oh My Woodness! eyewear collection is partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects. The cause helps plant life-saving trees in Haiti, Madagascar or Nepal, to combat deforestation and provide essential employment to some of the most vulnerable communities. Every product in the collection is a stylish masterpiece using natural wood and bamboo. Use the code OMW50 to buy 1 pair of Oh My Woodness! Glasses with FREE 1.5 prescription lenses and get 50% OFF on the 2nd pair.

Arise Collective



Arise Collective is one of the most premium, affordable, and socially driven brands exclusively available at SmartBuyGlasses.co.uk, it is partnered with 1% for the planet, meaning that they pledge 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.

